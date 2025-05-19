Sai Sudharsan vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan continued his dream run in the 2025 IPL season with a breathtaking century in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. With GT chasing a massive 200 for victory, Sudharsan smashed an unbeaten 61-ball 108 to help the side to a thumping 10-wicket win.

His heroics helped GT qualify for the playoffs and keep him in the lead for the Orange Cap with 617 runs at an average of 56.09 and a strike rate of almost 157 in 12 outings. Sudharsan has been in outstanding form over the last two seasons for GT, drawing comparisons with arguably the best left-hander the IPL has seen - David Warner.

Warner is the fourth leading run-scorer in IPL history with 6,565 runs and is the only batter to have won three Orange Caps in the league. While Sudharsan has ways to go before catching and possibly overtaking Warner in overall IPL numbers, their comparisons after 37 games (Sudharsan's current tally) make for interesting analysis.

While Warner is fondly remembered for his exploits with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), that he played his first five IPL seasons (55 games) with the Delhi Capitals (DC) should not be forgotten.

On that note, let us compare Sai Sudharsan and David Warner's IPL numbers after 37 outings to see who fared better across categories between the duo.

Counting Numbers

Sai Sudharsan has become a model of consistency with the bat right away in his still-young IPL career. While the same wasn't true about David Warner in his first 37 IPL games, the former Aussie opener showed enough glimpses of his talent.

Let us look at how the duo fared in total runs and key milestones in their first 37 IPL matches.

Sai Sudharsan vs David Warner - Overall Numbers

Sudharsan and Warner batted in each of their first 37 IPL matches, with the former holding a considerable edge in counting numbers. The GT opener scored 600 more at the same stage with five extra half-centuries.

While the pair are level on centuries with two each, there is no denying that the overall numbers category belongs to Sudharsan.

Edge: Sai Sudharsan

Impact Numbers

Success in T20 batting largely hinges on match-winning knocks and impactful contributions over consistent run-scoring. While Sudharsan and Warner played several impactful knocks in their first 37 IPL games, how the numbers stack up for the duo could make for interesting viewing.

Here, we look at the key impact stats - average, strike rate, and numbers in team wins.

Sai Sudharsan vs David Warner - Impact Numbers

The above table highlights Sai Sudharsan's inimitable consistency, averaging over 50 after 37 IPL games. Meanwhile, Warner averaged only 29 through his first 37 IPL outings, with the Indian southpaw also outdoing his Aussie counterpart in the strike rate department.

Yet, looking at numbers in team wins, it is a wash between the duo, with Sudharsan boasting a slightly better average and Warner possessing the better strike rate.

Nevertheless, combining the overall impact numbers and those in victories, Sudharsan once again edges Warner after 37 IPL matches.

Edge: Sai Sudharsan

Higher Peak

Sai Sudharsan and David Warner's first 37 IPL games stretched over a similar span of four seasons. As important as the overall counting and impact numbers are, who touched a higher single-season peak is another category worth looking at

Here, we take the duo's best single-season numbers to find out the better of the two.

Sai Sudharsan vs David Warner - Peak Numbers

Unsurprisingly, Warner and Sudharsan's peak season was their latest in the first 37 IPL games. The latter is in red-hot form in the ongoing season with an average of over 56 and a strike rate of almost 157, including six 50+ scores in 12 outings.

On the other hand, Warner peaked in the first half of the 2012 season in his first 37 IPL games, averaging 49.20 at a strike rate of over 172.

Combining the average and strike rate, it is safe to say that Sudharsan and Warner's peak in their first 37 IPL matches is even.

Winner

In conclusion, it is fair to say Sai Sudharsan is well on his way to potentially becoming the most accomplished left-hander in IPL history. As incredible as David Warner was for most of his IPL career, Sudharsan trumps him in almost all the numbers that matter after 37 games each.

Winner: Sai Sudharsan

