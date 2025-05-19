Sai Sudharsan vs Gautam Gambhir - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has showcased some of the game’s greatest talents. Among them, several batters have left a lasting impression as standout openers.
One such player is Gautam Gambhir — a two-time IPL-winning captain — who left a lasting legacy through both his leadership and dependable performances at the top of the order, featuring in 154 matches before bowing out of the league.
In recent seasons, young Sai Sudharsan has emerged as one of the most promising talents, earning widespread praise for his consistent performances. On that note, this article compares the IPL statistics of Sai Sudharsan and Gautam Gambhir after their first 37 games in the tournament.
Comparing the stats of Sai Sudharsan and Gautam Gambhir after 37 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Since making his IPL debut in the 2022 season, Sai Sudharsan has played 37 matches, scoring 1,651 runs.
In contrast, Gautam Gambhir enjoyed a long and successful IPL career, appearing in 154 matches and scoring 4,217 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 123.88, including 36 half-centuries. Interestingly, in his first 37 IPL games, the left-hander had accumulated 1,019 runs.
#2 Average and Strike rate
Sai Sudharsan has been a model of consistency in his IPL career so far, boasting an outstanding average of 50.03 and an impressive strike rate of 145.33 across 37 matches.
In contrast, Gautam Gambhir, at the same stage of his IPL journey, had an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 127.38 — both notably lower than Sudharsan’s current figures.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Sai Sudharsan has recorded 11 fifties and two centuries in his 37-match IPL career so far. His highest score — an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls — came against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing 2025 season.
In comparison, Gautam Gambhir registered seven fifties in his first 37 IPL games. His standout innings during that period was an 86 off 54 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, back in the 2008 season.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
Of the 37 IPL matches Sai Sudharsan has played so far, his team has emerged victorious on 21 occasions. In these wins, the left-hander has scored 955 runs in 21 innings, averaging 50.26 with a strike rate of 142.54. His contributions include four half-centuries and two centuries.
In comparison, Gautam Gambhir’s team won 22 out of his first 37 IPL matches. During those games, he scored 699 runs in 22 innings at an average of 36.79 and a strike rate of 125.04, which included six fifties.
