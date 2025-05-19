Sai Sudharsan vs Gautam Gambhir - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has showcased some of the game’s greatest talents. Among them, several batters have left a lasting impression as standout openers.

Ad

One such player is Gautam Gambhir — a two-time IPL-winning captain — who left a lasting legacy through both his leadership and dependable performances at the top of the order, featuring in 154 matches before bowing out of the league.

In recent seasons, young Sai Sudharsan has emerged as one of the most promising talents, earning widespread praise for his consistent performances. On that note, this article compares the IPL statistics of Sai Sudharsan and Gautam Gambhir after their first 37 games in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Sai Sudharsan and Gautam Gambhir after 37 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Since making his IPL debut in the 2022 season, Sai Sudharsan has played 37 matches, scoring 1,651 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Sai Sudharsan 37 37 1,651 Gautam Gambhir 37 36 1,019

Ad

In contrast, Gautam Gambhir enjoyed a long and successful IPL career, appearing in 154 matches and scoring 4,217 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 123.88, including 36 half-centuries. Interestingly, in his first 37 IPL games, the left-hander had accumulated 1,019 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Sai Sudharsan has been a model of consistency in his IPL career so far, boasting an outstanding average of 50.03 and an impressive strike rate of 145.33 across 37 matches.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 37 50.03 145.33 Gautam Gambhir 37 30.88 127.38

Ad

In contrast, Gautam Gambhir, at the same stage of his IPL journey, had an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 127.38 — both notably lower than Sudharsan’s current figures.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Sai Sudharsan has recorded 11 fifties and two centuries in his 37-match IPL career so far. His highest score — an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls — came against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ongoing 2025 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Sai Sudharsan 37 11 2 108* Gautam Gambhir 37 7 0 86

Ad

In comparison, Gautam Gambhir registered seven fifties in his first 37 IPL games. His standout innings during that period was an 86 off 54 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, back in the 2008 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Of the 37 IPL matches Sai Sudharsan has played so far, his team has emerged victorious on 21 occasions. In these wins, the left-hander has scored 955 runs in 21 innings, averaging 50.26 with a strike rate of 142.54. His contributions include four half-centuries and two centuries.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 21 955 50.26 142.54 Gautam Gambhir 22 699 36.79 125.04

In comparison, Gautam Gambhir’s team won 22 out of his first 37 IPL matches. During those games, he scored 699 runs in 22 innings at an average of 36.79 and a strike rate of 125.04, which included six fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More