Sai Sudharsan vs KL Rahul - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has displayed impeccable form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has bettered his performance from last year to make this his best IPL season even with a few games still remaining.
In their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 18, Sai Sudharsan slammed a magnificant unbeaten 108 off just 61 balls to help GT win the game and also seal their spot in the playoffs.
His opponent from that game, KL Rahul, also struck a terrific unbeaten 112 off just 65 balls, which eventually went in vain. Rahul has also been in good form this season, scoring 493 runs from 11 games. Overall, he has scored 5176 runs from 143 matches in his IPL career till date, including five hundreds and 40 half-centuries.
Irrespective of the result, both batters impressed with terrific centuries for their teams. That said, here is a comparison of the stats of Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul after 37 IPL matches.
Sai Sudharsan vs KL Rahul comparison after 37 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut only in 2022. He has been with the Gujarat Titans since his first year in the tournament. Into his fourth season, he has played 37 matches so far and has scored 1651 runs with remarkable consistency.
On the other hand, KL Rahul began his IPL journey in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has played for teams like SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Rahul has scored 5176 runs overall in his IPL career. However, in his first 37 games, he had scored 714 runs, having batted both as an opener and in the middle order.
Sudharsan is miles ahead of Rahul in terms of runs scored in this period.
#2 Average & Strike rate
Sai Sudharsan predominantly batted at number three in his first three IPL seasons before opening the batting from this year. The left-hander has an impressive average of 50.03 and a healthy strike-rate of 145.33 from his 37 matches so far.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul has an overall average of 46.63 and a strike-rate of 135.78 from 143 IPL games. For most part of his first 37 games in the league, Rahul batted in the middle order. He had an average of 32.45 and a strike-rate of 125.93.
On stats alone, the left-hander once again beats Rahul with a way better average and strike-rate.
#3 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause
Sai Sudharsan has scored 955 runs from his first 37 IPL matches in a winning cause. His team has won 21 out of these 37 games. The left-hander has scored two hundreds and 11 fifties overall. Out of these, two hundreds and four half-centuries have come in wins.
On the other hand, KL Rahul has scored a total of 2733 runs in a winning cause in from his 143 games so far in the IPL. Rahul has slammed five hundreds and 40 half-centuries in the league.
However, in his first 37 matches, the right-hander scored only 278 runs in a winning cause. He batted in only 28 innings out of these 37 games. Rahul did not have a single half-century or century in a winnings cause in this period either.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS