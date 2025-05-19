Sai Sudharsan vs KL Rahul - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has displayed impeccable form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has bettered his performance from last year to make this his best IPL season even with a few games still remaining.

Ad

In their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 18, Sai Sudharsan slammed a magnificant unbeaten 108 off just 61 balls to help GT win the game and also seal their spot in the playoffs.

His opponent from that game, KL Rahul, also struck a terrific unbeaten 112 off just 65 balls, which eventually went in vain. Rahul has also been in good form this season, scoring 493 runs from 11 games. Overall, he has scored 5176 runs from 143 matches in his IPL career till date, including five hundreds and 40 half-centuries.

Ad

Trending

Irrespective of the result, both batters impressed with terrific centuries for their teams. That said, here is a comparison of the stats of Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul after 37 IPL matches.

Sai Sudharsan vs KL Rahul comparison after 37 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Sai Sudharsan made his IPL debut only in 2022. He has been with the Gujarat Titans since his first year in the tournament. Into his fourth season, he has played 37 matches so far and has scored 1651 runs with remarkable consistency.

Ad

On the other hand, KL Rahul began his IPL journey in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has played for teams like SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rahul has scored 5176 runs overall in his IPL career. However, in his first 37 games, he had scored 714 runs, having batted both as an opener and in the middle order.

Sudharsan is miles ahead of Rahul in terms of runs scored in this period.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Sai Sudharsan 37 37 1651 KL Rahul 37 28 714

Ad

#2 Average & Strike rate

Sai Sudharsan predominantly batted at number three in his first three IPL seasons before opening the batting from this year. The left-hander has an impressive average of 50.03 and a healthy strike-rate of 145.33 from his 37 matches so far.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has an overall average of 46.63 and a strike-rate of 135.78 from 143 IPL games. For most part of his first 37 games in the league, Rahul batted in the middle order. He had an average of 32.45 and a strike-rate of 125.93.

Ad

On stats alone, the left-hander once again beats Rahul with a way better average and strike-rate.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Sai Sudharsan 37 50.03 145.33 KL Rahul 37 32.45 125.93

Ad

#3 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

Sai Sudharsan has scored 955 runs from his first 37 IPL matches in a winning cause. His team has won 21 out of these 37 games. The left-hander has scored two hundreds and 11 fifties overall. Out of these, two hundreds and four half-centuries have come in wins.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has scored a total of 2733 runs in a winning cause in from his 143 games so far in the IPL. Rahul has slammed five hundreds and 40 half-centuries in the league.

Ad

However, in his first 37 matches, the right-hander scored only 278 runs in a winning cause. He batted in only 28 innings out of these 37 games. Rahul did not have a single half-century or century in a winnings cause in this period either.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Sai Sudharsan 37 1651 955 4/2 6 KL Rahul 37 714 278 0/0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More