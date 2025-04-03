Sai Sudharsan vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 28 IPL matches

Sai Sudharsan continues to be consistent and impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been sensational for Gujarat Titans (GT) so far in the IPL 2025 season. The opening batter has already scored 186 runs from three games with two half-centuries. He has an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 157.62.

While Sai Sudharsan has made a solid start this season, Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma has struggled so far this season. Rohit has struggled to get going, scoring only 21 runs from three matches at an average of 7.00 and a strike rate of 105.00.

Sudharsan scored 49 runs in GT's last game against RCB, which they won by eight wickets. On the other hand, Rohit scored only 13 runs off 12 balls in MI's last game, failing despite their win.

Sai Sudharsan will want to carry his brilliant form in the games to come as well. For Rohit Sharma, he will have to pick himself up and get among the runs in quick time. That said, here is a comparison of their stats in the IPL after their first 28 matches.

Comparing the stats of Sai Sudharsan and Rohit Sharma after 28 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Sai Sudharsan has been unbelievably consistent in his short IPL career. He has impressed with his performances, having scored 1,220 runs from 28 matches. This is only his fourth season in the IPL and he has played for GT right from the start in 2022.

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers before moving to MI in 2011. Overall, he has amassed 6,649 runs from 260 matches in his career. However, in his first 28 games, Rohit had scored 766 runs. Sudharsan is clearly ahead of Rohit in terms of runs scored after 28 games.

Player Matches Innings Runs Sai Sudharsan 28 28 1220 Rohit Sharma 28 27 766

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Sai Sudharsan has been impressive with the bat. Not only has he scored runs but he has maintained an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 141.69 in his first 28 IPL games, proving his effectiveness.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has an overall average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 131.04 from 260 matches. Looking at his first 28 games, the right-hander had an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 130.27.

The GT batter clearly has a better average and strike rate compared to what Rohit had after 28 matches in the IPL.

Player Matches Average Strike-rate Sai Sudharsan 28 48.80 141.69 Rohit Sharma 28 31.92 130.27

#3 Most 50 + scores

Sai Sudharsan has been very consistent and has several match-winning performances already in the IPL. From 28 games, he has a century and eight half-centuries. His top score of 103 came against Chennai Super Kings last season.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has two centuries and 43 fifties in the IPL from 260 games overall. In his first 28 matches, the right-hander had scored five half-centuries but did not have a hundred. His highest score of an unbeaten 76 during the phase came against Punjab Kings in 2008.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Sai Sudharsan 28 8 1 103 Rohit Sharma 28 5 0 76*

Conclusion

Rohit Sharma is among the top batters in world cricket in the limited overs formats and T20s, in particular. He is among the top run-getters in the history of the IPL as well. However, young opener Sai Sudharsan is miles ahead of Rohit when their stats from their first 28 IPL games are compared.

Not only does the left-hander have more runs but he also has a solid average and strike rate, along with more hundreds and fifties as compared to Rohit Sharma. He is ahead of the star MI batter in all aspects of comparison.

Sudharsan has been in remarkable form and has established himself as a tough nut to crack. GT are certainly blessed to have him at the top of their order. If they are to win their second title, they will want the left-hander to keep his current form going in the ongoing season.

