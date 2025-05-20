Sai Sudharsan vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 37 IPL matches

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been a consistent opening pair for Gujarat Titans since IPL 2024 and have continued their dominance in the ongoing edition as well. The duo has now scored the most runs (839) by an Indian pair in a single IPL season.
Sudharsan made his IPL debut in 2022 and gradually became a mainstay in the Titans unit due to his supreme performances. The 23-year-old is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025 with 617 runs.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's IPL debut came in 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders and he represented the franchise until 2021. Then, he was bought by the Titans, where the right-hander found his purple patch.
In the 2023 edition, Gill smashed 890 runs to win the Orange Cap. Since 2024, he has been leading the Gujarat-based franchise. He has so far scored 601 runs in IPL 2025 and is second on the list of highest run-scorers.
On that note, let's take a look at how Sai Sudharsan has fared in comparison to Shubman Gill after the first 37 IPL games.
#1 Runs
Sai Sudharsan has amassed 1,651 runs in his 37-game IPL career, displaying terrific consistency. He batted at No. 3/ No. 4 until the 2023 season, and then paired up with Gill in the opening slot in most games from 2024.
In his first 37 appearances until October 2020, Shubman Gill garnered 811 runs across 34 innings. It is worth mentioning that Gill batted primarily in the lower middle-order till the 2019 season.
Gill then started to play as an opener for KKR in 2020, and was successful in producing significant contributions.
#2 Average & Strike rate
Sai Sudharsan possesses an impressive average of 50.03 so far in the IPL. The left-hander has not seen enough failures, at least in the 2025 season, where he has provided great starts to the Titans.
Often termed a traditional batter, Sudharsan has an excellent strike rate of 145.33. The aspect saw an uptick, with him currently playing at a strike rate of 157 in IPL 2025.
Shubman Gill's overall average stood at 33.79 in the first 37 IPL games, which is also due to him batting at No. 6/No. 7 in many matches. His strike rate was also lower at 123.63, signifying him not finding enough boundaries until this point in his career.
#3 Most 50+ scores
Sai Sudharsan has displayed terrific consistency in converting his start into a big knock. He has so far registered 11 fifties and two centuries in the cash-rich league. One of his most impressive knocks of 96 off 47 came against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final, albeit in a losing cause.
Until this point in his IPL career, Shubman Gill had scored six half-centuries. His top knock came during KKR's IPL 2019 clash against Mumbai Indians. Playing as an opener, Gill slammed 76 off 45 to help the side in posting a colossal 232-run total. In response, Mumbai fell short by 34 runs.
#4 Contributions in a winning cause
Sai Sudharsan holds an average of 50.26 in a winning cause in the tournament. He has garnered 955 runs, which is 57.8% of his total run tally. It is worth noting that only six of Sudharsan's 50+ scores out of 13 came in a winning cause.
In his last outing, Sudharsan played his finest knock of 108* off 61 balls against Delhi Capitals, helping the side seal the 200-run chase easily.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill possessed an incredible average of 71.57 in a winning cause in his first 37 matches. He scored 501 runs, which accounts for 61.77% of his total runs. Notably, the right-hander scored five out of his six fifties in a winning cause.
Apart from his aforementioned knock of 76, Gill scored 70* off 62 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.
Conclusion - Sai Sudharsan edges out Shubman Gill
Sai Sudharsan emerged as a clear-cut winner in comparison to Shubman Gill after first 37 IPL games. Sudharsan has displayed spectacular consistency in terms of runs, average, strike rate, and most 50+ scores. With his traditional strokeplay, Sudharsan has shown no sign of fatigue in playing big knocks for the Gujarat Titans.
However, Shubman Gill turned out to be a sensational performer when it comes to contributing to a winning cause. The right-hander ensured KKR managed to win the game on almost all occasions, when he played a big knock.
