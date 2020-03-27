Sakshi Singh calls out media over false claims about husband MS Dhoni's donation to fight COVID-19

'Shame on you' says Sakshi as Dhoni was criticized on social media.

It was reported that the former Indian captain donated a sum of ₹1 lakh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat took to Twitter to lash out at media houses who have circulated 'fake news' regarding her husband. It was reported that the former Indian captain donated a sum of ₹1 lakh via crowdfunding website Ketto to the Mukul Madhav Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old said on Twitter,

"I request all media houses to stop carrying out false news at sensitive times like these ! Shame on You ! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared !"

Dhoni has come under a lot of criticism on social media for having donated what was deemed to be too less considering what he's worth. The Chennai Super Kings icon is said to have a net worth of ₹800 crore.

Other Indian cricketers have been active in aiding India's attempts to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar reportedly donated a sum of ₹50 lakh while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly donated rice worth the same amount to those in need.

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan undertook the responsibility to donate over 4,000 face protection masks to the community. The former India internationals took to Twitter this week to share their grand gesture and urge others to contribute to society.