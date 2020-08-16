Shane Warne wants MS Dhoni to play in 'The Hundred'

Former Australia Spinner Shane Warne wants former India skipper MS Dhoni to represent his team London Spirit in next year's 'The Hundred' tournament. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, which marked the end of one of the most stellar careers the game has ever seen.

With retirement finally putting an end to the speculations about whether MS Dhoni will play for India again, Shane Warne believes that Dhoni will not have any problems in getting the NOC from the BCCI for playing in The Hundred. Thus he is hopeful that he can get the former Indian skipper to his team.

The Hundred is a 100-balls-per-side tournament organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board. It was supposed to be held in June this year but has been postponed to next year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just wonder if I could get him down to the London Spirit next year for The Hundred. I might put out a call to see if he wants to play at Lord's. I'll find the money, MS!," Warne told Skysports.

MS Dhoni will go down as one of the all-time great wicketkeeper-batsmen: Shane Warne

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments- The ICC ODI World Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni has also won three IPL titles and two Champions Leagues with the Chennai Super Kings and has been their marquee player ever since the beginning of the IPL.

Warne believes that MS Dhoni's calmness under pressure was what made him a successful captain. Warne is sure that MS Dhoni will go down in history books as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen the game has ever produced.

"And you think of his captaincy, his leadership, he was a terrific competitor and a wonderful player. He will go down in history as one of the all-time great wicketkeeper-batsmen. He had a calmness about him that was fantastic and he always got the best out of his team, whether it was India, Chennai Super Kings, whoever it was."

Thus, if MS Dhoni accepts to play in The Hundred next year, it will be an exciting prospect to watch for many Indian fans as well as MS Dhoni fans.