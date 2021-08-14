Sharjah cricket stadium announces major upgrades ahead of IPL 2021

The Sharjah cricket stadium, which will host 10 IPL 2021 matches prior to the T20 World Cup, has announced major upgrades, which are scheduled to be completed ahead of the Indian T20 league.

The second half of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. This will be immediately followed by the T20 World Cup, which will begin on October 17. Oman will co-host the ICC event with the UAE.

The first half of IPL 2021 was held in India earlier this year, but had to be postponed after a number of COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble. Both the remainder of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup, which India was supposed to host, were subsequently shifted by the BCCI.

Announcing the upgrades to Sharjah cricket stadium, a media release stated:

“The newly re-laid wicket block will now accommodate six pitches in the centre, including four broadcasting and two practice pitches. They are currently building a new practice facility with four turf wickets and four astro-turf wickets to accommodate multiple teams during practice sessions. These will be ready in time for the IPL.”

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue that witnessed the best of IPL last year, will once again play host to 10 matches including an eliminator and a qualifier when IPL 2021 heads to the UAE.#Sharjah #SharjahCricket #IPL2021 #UAECricket #CricketinUAE #EmiratesCricket ⁣#Cricket pic.twitter.com/vYkF5bEscR — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) July 26, 2021

A new state-of-the-art ‘fit capital gymnasium’, indoor swimming pool, steam, and sauna area have also been upgraded. Further, there are 11 new VIP suites, a VIP grand dining area and better hospitality facilities at the top tier of the pavilion end, the media release informed.

Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, commented on the upgrades:

“Sharjah’s atmosphere or as we like to call it the ‘Sharjah magic’ is what differentiates the stadium from any other cricketing venue in the UAE. This was no more evident than at last year’s edition when we played host to some of the most exciting moments of the IPL.

“...We are certainly ready and looking forward to hosting some world-class cricket in a world-class, safe and secure environment,” he added.

IPL 2021 action in Sharjah will begin with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24. The Sharjah cricket stadium will also host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

Will crowds be allowed at stadiums during IPL 2021?

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has decided to allow 60 percent attendance at stadiums for the second phase of the IPL 2021. This decision was taken after discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), as per a report in the Telegraph.

The first half of IPL 2021 in India was played behind closed doors due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators were not allowed to attend matches during IPL 2020 as well, which was also held in the UAE.

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE.



The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.



More details here - https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

The second phase of IPL 2021 will begin on September 19 with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. Apart from Dubai and Sharjah, Abu Dhabi will also host IPL 2021 matches.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee