Not green around the Gills: Shubman's got what it takes to be KKR skipper and India's Test opener for the future

Shubman Gill isn’t there yet. He could be, but he isn’t. Will he be the one for the future? His evolution is incomplete, but he has every reason to believe he can. Because everyone else does.

His last ten Test innings have yielded just 248 runs. The rather average run continued into the IPL this season with 132 runs from seven games.

Despite the resolute backing from Knight Riders (KKR) management and the Indian think-tank, Gill has blown hot and cold. And that constant support will surely continue as he gears up for a stern World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-match Test series against England and the IPL.

The UAE leg of the IPL will almost certainly see Shubman Gill lead the side should Eoin Morgan be unavailable. Pat Cummins is out for the rest of the season. Although they have the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in the side, the Punjab batsman, already part of the leadership group, could potentially be the next man to don the skipper’s cap.

Shubman Gill: Kolkata’s Neo

Shubman Gill is KKR's skipper for the future

“Gill is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it’s not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader,” Brendon McCullum said at the start of last year’s IPL.

There’s no doubt that Gill is being blooded by the franchise as one for the future. He is their Neo. He is their chosen one. His maturity is his biggest asset, and his technically sound approach to batting has made him a player well on his way to becoming what Virat Kohli has become over the last few years.

Gill has been in the limelight ever since his scintillating show in the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. He ended the tournament as India’s leading run-scorer with 372 runs. His perfect blend of aggression and flair was on full display during his unbeaten 102 against Pakistan in the semifinals.

Those performances didn’t go unnoticed as Kolkata lapped him up for INR 1.8 Cr ahead of the IPL the very same year. Gill went about his job striking at 146.04 in 13 games and averaging close to 34.

Transitioning to the national side

Shubman Gill's sense of responsibiity and hunger for runs makes him a valuable asset in Test cricket

A good run in the IPL and a great showing at the domestic tournament after his WC exploits meant Gill was on track to make greater strides. His ability to hold his own against formidable oppositions was enough to convince the Indian think-tank to give him a long rope.

Gill doesn’t have a century in Tests yet. For all the flamboyance, the shots in his arsenal, and the mature head, the 21-year-old is yet to play a defining innings in Test cricket. His career-best score came against Australia earlier this year. India won by three wickets, and Gill’s well-paced 91 was vital in their chase of 328 in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Rohit Sharma’s rapid ascendancy in Tests making him an automatic choice as one of the openers, the battle for second place has three players competing for the spot - Gill, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

That said, Gill was still persisted with, partly due to the sense of responsibility he showcases when he walks out to bat. His hunger for runs adds to making his case. Soon after that 91, Gill spoke to PTI and there was a tinge of regret that he missed out on his maiden ton.

"I really wanted to get 100 on that day. I thought I deserved it. But once I got to the 90s, I knew that I was getting a bit nervous. I thought I would ask for drinks to calm my nerves but I got out in the same over.

"If I had to rate my innings it was nine out of 10. If I would have got a 100 obviously I would have been able to express myself more," Gill opined.

This just goes on to show Gill’s not there yet. But he’s certainly not green around the gills despite the constant scrutiny, the criticism and the adulation that comes his way every time he makes a mark or a blunder.

He’s got his reasons for being where he is, and to where he could potentially be. Until then, his metamorphosis is just to be watched.

