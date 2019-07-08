×
SK Flashback: A look at Sourav Ganguly's most Instagrammable moments from his career

Vikram Bhattacharya
Feature
880   //    08 Jul 2019, 09:07 IST

Sourav Ganguly turns 47 on 8th July, 2019 and has chosen this day to make his debut on the social media platform, Instagram. The legendary left-handed cricketer is one of the most revered sportsperson in the history of Indian sports, let alone cricket.

He has played over 113 Test matches for India, scoring over 7,000 runs at an average of 42.18, a career littered with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. In the shorter format of the game, Ganguly represented India 311 times, becoming one of India's top run-getters at 11,363 runs, through 72 fifties and 22 hundreds, while maintaining an average over 40.

It is undisputed that there hasn't been a more eccentric captain for the Indian cricket team than Dada, as the Southpaw from West Bengal is fondly called.

From leading India to a historic win at Lord's to scoring a century on his debut, there have been no shortages of iconic moments in the legend's career. Let's take a look at the top 5 moments of his career that need to be put on, as the cool kids now call it, Insta:

#5 Century on Test Debut

Although Ganguly had a slow start to his ODI career in 1992, his Test debut, in 1996, turned out to be a memorable one, introducing the world to Ganguly’s school of batting. He showed little nerves, acclimatising himself to the Lord’s ground, before tearing into England’s formidable bowling attack.

His smooth-flowing strokes through the offside made everyone sit up and notice his class as he ended up making 131. He became only the 10th Indian to score a Test century on debut, and the first Indian ever to score a ton at the iconic Lord’s. It was a small stepping stone for what turned out to be over a decade of Dadagiri.

Tags:
Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Cricket Team Stuart Broad Sourav Ganguly
