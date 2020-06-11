Sourav Ganguly did not allow me to be traded from Pune Warriors to Chennai Super Kings: Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik also stated that Sourav Ganguly forced him to play through a high fever against CSK in the IPL.

Kartik even busted the myth that he did not get a place in the team because Ganguly could play left-arm spin well.

Murali Kartik played for Pune Warriors India in IPL 2011 and 2012

Former Indian left-arm spinner Murali Kartik has revealed how Sourav Ganguly did not allow the top officials of Pune Warriors India to trade him to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Kartik even mentioned that Ganguly made him play against the MS Dhoni-led outfit that year, although he had a high fever.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Murali Kartik spoke about how Sourav Ganguly backed him during his active days as a cricketer. Dada always preferred to have the left-arm spinner in the team, irrespective of whether they were playing at the international level or in the IPL.

He did not allow me to go to CSK: Murali Kartik on Sourav Ganguly

Murali Kartik always featured in Sourav Ganguly's team until he retired

Speaking about the competition that prevailed between the Indian spinners during his time as an active player, Murali Kartik busted the myth that he did not get a place in the team because Sourav Ganguly could play left-arm spin well.

Here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"If Ganguly played left-arm spinners well, why would I be at KKR for three years?"

He highlighted that Ganguly had the same passion while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL that he had when he donned the blue national jersey. Kartik continued:

"And also, when we came to Pune Warriors, he did not allow me to go to Chennai Super Kings. The year when Ravindra Jadeja went in the transfer window, they asked me, they asked the officials of Pune Warriors, but Dada said 'No, I won't allow you.'"

Murali Kartik further stated that Sourav Ganguly forced him to play against Chennai Super Kings in a league match even though he had a body temperature of 104 degrees.

"Dada has made me play against CSK at Pune with 104 degrees. He was insistent that I play, and I hope there is footage of that game where I am playing with a full-sleeves sweater because I was feverish. I've played with a fever. So, that is the case. People falsely say these things," he concluded.