Sourav Ganguly picks himself as captain of his IPL Fantasy team

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly sprung in a few surprises when he picked his fantasy IPL team during an event in Kolkata. He selected a team that comprised of current Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, although it doesn't include Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ganguly picked himself as the leader of the side and gave the keeping responsibilities to Rishabh Pant. His playing XI consisted of seven Indian players including the surprise inclusion of 2018 Under-19 World Cup winner Riyan Parag.

The former Indian skipper's team has a total of three openers, including Australia's David Warner whereas Kohli is an obvious choice for the number three slot. With a proven opening record in one-dayers, Ganguly presents an enticing left-right opening combination with Rohit Sharma.

Warner, meanwhile, is slated to come at the crucial number four slot. Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja and Marcus Stoinis were picked as the three all-rounders while Bumrah and Archer completed the fast-bowling line-up.

Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by Extra Time,

“It’s purely for fun, to entertain all. Pant is a young wicketkeeper-batsman. I don’t want any debate for it.”

Another win @bcci ...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2019

Sourav Ganguly’s Fantasy IPL XI

Sourav Ganguly (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah