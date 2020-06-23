"Sourav Ganguly will have to become a 'Dada' now": Basit Ali on pending IPL decision

Basit Ali feels that Sourav Ganguly will reveal the plans of hosting the IPL after 8th July.

He also picked Ravi Shastri as the best among the current international coaches.

Basit Ali expects Sourav Ganguly to make a statement regarding the IPL after 8th July

Former Pakistan middle-order batsman Basit Ali expects Sourav Ganguly to play a dominating role in world cricket and make an announcement regarding the IPL after 8th July. He believes that the IPL will take precedence over the T20 World Cup.

Basit Ali shared his thoughts on the probability of the IPL being held this year apart from many other cricketing matters in the latest edition of the 'Basit Ali Show'.

Basit Ali was asked if Sourav Ganguly is following a wait and watch policy, much like Jagmohan Dalmiya in the past. There has been no comment from Ganguly on the T20 World Cup, with the Australian board CEO and Pakistan's Ehsan Mani having already released their statements.

The 49-year old responded by asking what Sourav Ganguly's nickname is and revealed that there would be a statement coming from the current BCCI president after 8th July. He added that all the planning required to stage the IPL has already been done.

"What is Sourav Ganguly's nickname? He will become Dada after 8th July. Planning has already been done and he will have to become a Dada. And you will get a statement from Dada around 9th or 10th July."

Basit Ali reminded everyone that he had already predicted two months ago that the IPL would happen, and added that it is time for Sourav Ganguly to take the leadership role.

"Enough has happened, now Dada will have to become a Dada. I told you 2 months back that the IPL will happen, now everyone is talking about it. You wait for 9th or 10th July, remember these dates."

The BCCI is currently awaiting a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup, the meeting for which has been postponed to July.

A postponement of the T20 World Cup would open a window for the IPL to be staged this year.

Basit Ali picks his favourite international coach

Basit Ali picked Ravi Shastri as the best international coach at the moment

Basit Ali opted for Ravi Shastri when asked which current international coach he would rate highly. He reasoned that the current Indian coach is very straightforward and knows how to silence the media.

"I will go with Ravi Shastri. If Andy Flower had been coaching any international team now, I would have gone with him. Ravi Shastri was such a great player and I have seen his coaching style. I have seen his press conference. The way he answered the guy, that is the job of the coach. He always gives straightforward answers. The coach should know how to shut them up."

Basit Ali was asked if Ravi Shastri's job is slightly easier because the Indian team is so good. The former middle-order batsman responded that it might be a great team but the coach needs to know how to manage the stars that are part of the Indian team.

"No, nothing like that. In between there were stories that Rohit Sharma does not get along with Ravi Shastri, but Rohit Sharma showed with his performances in the World Cup. Team might be very good, but you should know how to manage them."

Basit Ali cited the example of Shoaib Akhtar who could not fulfil his potential because he was not managed well.

"For example, after our times we had someone like Shoaib Akhtar but there was no one to manage him. If someone had managed his well, his performance would have been double of what he did. That is the biggest task for the coach."