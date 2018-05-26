SRH or CSK? Scientific Astrologer Predicts the winner of IPL Final

Do you think this prediction will come true?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will do a Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In the 2017 edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians lost to Pune Warriors twice in the league stage and once in the knockouts. But they won when it mattered – in the final. The script with SRH also seems to be going the same way.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has a phenomenal horoscope with Pluto entering into its own house after 260 years. Besides he also has Jupiter, Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Planet-Z (2008 FC76) in exaltation making it a powerhouse of a horoscope. Interestingly Hyderabad coach Tom Moody also has the mighty Pluto in exaltation adding to the strength of the team.

Pluto is more powerful than Uranus, the planet that is exalted in the horoscope of MS Dhoni. Besides Dhoni has achieved everything that has to be achieved in cricket and even the team Chennai Super Kings is full of players who have a history of achievements.

Besides, coach Stephen Fleming, too, has won too many tournaments with CSK. Except for a Deepak Chahar or a Shardul Thakur, CSK consists of players who have wrapped themselves around in glory many a time on the cricket platform. It is not possible that all the past achievers come together and win against a team which consists of players with excellent horoscopes but yet to achieve bigger glory. So, team CSK, as a whole, is not in the right astrological ‘time-line’ to win an event of this magnitude.

The most important factor that goes against Dhoni is that Planet-X is weak in his horoscope and that is the most important planet transiting right now. The strong Planet-X in Williamson’s horoscope will help overcome Dhoni’s team in the finals, exactly when it matters.

It is highly probable that Williamson may not lead New Zealand to victory in huge multi-team tournaments and the power of his exceptional horoscope may be utilized to win a mega tournament like IPL and help go down in history.