SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat of IPL 2024 earlier tonight in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma's magnificent 12-ball 37 in the powerplay overs helped the SunRisers Hyderabad cruise to a six-wicket victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to field first. The Hyderabad bowlers executed their plans well and restricted CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH reached 166/4 in just 18.1 overs, riding on knocks from Abhishek, Aiden Markram and Travis Head.

The SRH vs CSK game of IPL 2024 is over. Here's a look at the scorecard, pitch history and top stats from the match:

List of all award winners in SRH vs CSK match, IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma won two awards at the post-match presentation. The all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exhilarating knock in the powerplay. He batted at a strike rate of 308.33, which ensured that he took home the Electric Striker of the Match award as well.

Aiden Markram scored a half-century. He took the Ultimate Fantasy Player and Most Fours awards, while the Super Sixes award went to Shivam Dube, who whacked four sixes in the first innings.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (strike rate of 308.33)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Aiden Markram (78 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shivam Dube (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Aiden Markram (4 fours)

Man of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (37 off 12 and 0/7)

SRH vs CSK scorecard

Shivam Dube was the top-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings. The southpaw aggregated 45 runs off just 24 balls, smacking two fours and four sixes. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja also crossed the 30-run mark, but they could not accelerate well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket each for the home team. Cummins, Kumar and Unadkat conceded less than 30 runs each in their respective four-over spells.

Chasing 166, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the chase by adding 46 runs off 16 balls. Aiden Markram then came in and scored a fine half-century to guide the SunRisers home.

All-rounder Mooen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, scalping two wickets. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced him too late in the IPL 2024 game.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match

It was a memorable game for SRH fans last night in Hyderabad. Here are some top statistics from the Hyderabad vs Chennai match in IPL 2024:

This was the highest score by SRH against CSK in the powerplay. They scored 78 runs today. In 2015, SRH scored 76 in the first six overs against Chennai. Mukesh Choudhary leaked 27 runs in the second over of the SRH innings. It is the most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in one over against SRH. Abhishek Sharma scored 26 runs in the second over. It is the highest number of runs scored by a single batter in the second over of any IPL innings.