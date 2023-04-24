SRH vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will take place in Hyderabad tonight. The two teams will meet twice this week in IPL 2023. The first match will happen tonight, while the reverse fixture is scheduled to take place in Delhi on Saturday evening.

SRH and DC have not had their best IPL season so far. The Orange Army have won only two of their six matches, whereas DC are 10th in the standings with a solitary win in six games.

Before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match begins in Hyderabad, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 11-10. The two teams have battled 21 times in the league, with DC winning on 10 occasions.

DC have been quite dominant in recent matches against SRH. The Capitals have won each of the last four matches between the two sides. Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 21.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11.

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 10.

Matches with No Result - 0.

SRH vs DC head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will play host to tonight's IPL 2023 match. The head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue stands at 3-2 in favor of SRH.

The last time the two teams met in Hyderabad was back in the 2019 season. Delhi Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs in that contest.

Matches Played - 5.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

Delhi Capitals have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad four times in their last five encounters. SRH's last win over DC came back in 2020. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored match-winning half-centuries for SRH in that game, but both players have now left the Orange Army.

Before tonight's IPL 2023 match gets underway, here's a look at the summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals matches:

DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/9) by 21 runs, May 5, 2022. DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets, Sep 22, 2021. DC (159/4) beat SRH (159/7) via Super Over, Apr 25, 2021. DC (189/3) beat SRH (172/8) by 17 runs, Nov 8, 2020. SRH (219/2) beat DC (131) by 88 runs, Oct 27, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes