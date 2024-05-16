SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will end their IPL 2024 campaign tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Titans will play their final league game. They have no chance of qualifying even if they crush Hyderabad.

On the other side, SRH have almost qualified for the playoffs. If they win tonight, they will be through to the next round. They have a ton of momentum by their side, having crushed Lucknow Super Giants last week.

Before the SRH vs GT match begins, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other things to know about this IPL 2024 contest.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match 66, IPL 2024

Date and Time: May 16, Thursday, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch in Hyderabad has proven to be a batting paradise. A high-scoring match between SRH and GT could be on the cards at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

There is a slight chance of showers in Hyderabad during the match hours. The temperature will be below 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level will be in the range of 70%.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (Impact Player), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and T Natarajan.

GT

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi and Sandeep Warrier (Impact Player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the momentum and the home advantage, but Gujarat Titans have defeated them once in IPL 2024. Also, GT seem to have figured out their perfect combination in their previous completed fixture against Chennai Super Kings. Expect GT to win this contest.

Prediction: GT to defeat SRH in IPL 2024 tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema