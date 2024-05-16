SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host a game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 tonight. It is the last match of the season for GT, who have been knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are third in the points table right now. A win against Gujarat tonight will guarantee a top-4 finish for the Orange Army this season.

Ahead of the final night game in Hyderabad this season, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

SRH have a fiery batting lineup this season. Hence, they have preferred preparing batter-friendly surfaces at home. The same trend should continue tonight in IPL 2024.

Here's a list of some vital stats which fans should know from previous IPL games hosted by Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 76

Won by teams batting first: 33

Won by teams batting second: 43

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DD vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - RR vs DC, 2008

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Average first innings score: 163

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the SRH vs GT match will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss happens. The pitch supports the batters generally, and the bowlers would have likely had a sleepless night yesterday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made a mockery of the 166-run target in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Even 300 seemed possible on the surface in that innings.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

SRH crushed LSG by 10 wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by this stadium. Unbeaten half-centuries from Head and Sharma inspired the home side to a 10-wicket victory.

When LSG batted, it seemed like the pitch supported batters and bowlers equally. However, in the second innings, the SRH openers showed that the pitch was best for batting.

Brief scores: SRH 167/0 (Travis Head 89*, Abhishek Sharma 75*) beat LSG 165/4 (Ayush Badoni 55*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12) by 10 wickets.