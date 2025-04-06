SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans (GT) cruised to their third consecutive victory in IPL 2025 by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Shubman Gill's excellent half-century helped GT complete a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

GT skipper Gill won the toss and chose to field first in Hyderabad. The decision worked in his team's favor as they restricted SRH to 152/8 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj stole the show by taking four wickets.

In reply, GT reached 153/3 in 16.4 overs. Gill was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls. Here's a look at the full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard, and records emerging from this IPL 2025 game.

List of all award winners in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mohammed Siraj won his second consecutive Man of the Match award in IPL 2025. His four-wicket haul helped GT win against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

The right-arm pacer accounted for the wickets of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to finish with figures of 4/17 in four overs. He also won the award for the Most Dot Balls. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Sherfane Rutherford (Strike rate of 218.75)

Super Sixes of the Match: Washington Sundar (2 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Most Fours in the Match: Shubman Gill (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (17 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (4/19).

SRH vs GT scorecard

SunRisers Hyderabad's batting unit failed to fire once again. Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten nine-ball 22*, which helped the Orange Army cross the 150-run mark. Nitish Kumar Reddy took 34 balls for his 31.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply to turn the match in GT's favor. While Siraj took four wickets, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets each.

Shubman Gill aggregated 61 runs off 43 balls. The GT skipper adapted to the pitch quickly and smacked nine fours. Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford played a handy cameo of 35 runs from 16 balls, while Washington Sundar played the best knock of his IPL career, scoring 49 runs.

Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets for the home team. However, his efforts ended in a losing cause. Impact Player Simarjeet Singh leaked 20 runs in the only over he bowled for SRH.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans recorded their second consecutive win away from home in IPL 2025 by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6. Here are some of the top stats emerging from the game between SRH and GT:

Shubman Gill completed 50 without hitting a six for the 5th time in his IPL career. Jos Buttler recorded his 7th duck in IPL since 2023. He jointly holds the record for most ducks since IPL 2023 with Glenn Maxwell. Sai Sudharsan got out for 5 runs, which is his lowest score in IPL.

