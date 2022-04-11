SRH vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 21

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. After two losses, Hyderabad finally managed to get their act right and registered their first win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As for Gujarat, they are the only franchise to have not lost a single match in this season so far. They have played three and won three.

Hyderabad came up with a clinical effort in the match against Chennai, thumping the defending champions by eight wickets. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan impressed with the ball, claiming two wickets each and keeping things extremely tight. Abhishek Sharma then played a fine knock of 75 to guide the team home in a chase of 155. The form of skipper Kane Williamson, however, remains a concern.

Gujarat came up with a brilliant batting performance to chase down 190 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shubman Gill continued his great run with the bat, scoring a fluent 96. Rahul Tewatia again did a fine finishing job with two sixes to seal the match. GT will be high on confidence going into Monday’s clash.

Today's IPL toss result

Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted of bowl field. Explaining his decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“There is the potential dew factor, which can make a difference. We want to put our skills with ball up front and we'll look to chase in the end.”

Both SRH and GT are going into the match with unchanged squads.

SRH vs GT - Today's Match Playing 11s

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

GT playing XI: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

SRH vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Chirra Ravikanthreddy

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

Edited by Sai Krishna