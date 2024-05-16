SRH vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Soon after the start of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans (GT) restricted the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 162/8 before chasing down the target with seven wickets to spare. Needless to say, that game hasn't served as any indication of how the two teams have fared so far in this season.

SRH's batting lineup has gained a reputation as one of the most destructive units in the history of T20 cricket. Abhishek Sharma, who batted at No. 3 in that game, now opens the batting. He has somehow struck the ball at a better rate than Travis Head, who himself collects more than two runs per delivery on average.

Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the standings, but they are now in serious reckoning for a top-two spot following the Rajasthan Royals' struggles. If they win both their remaining games by good margins, Pat Cummins and his men are likely to be part of Qualifier 1.

The Titans, meanwhile, have barely gotten off the blocks in IPL 2024. Their outdated batting approach and underwhelming displays from key players have ensured that they are a lowly eighth, with just 11 points from 13 matches.

Shubman Gill and Co. are one of three teams to have been eliminated from playoff contention and will want to finish their campaign on a high. Having won each of their last three encounters against the SunRisers, they will be confident despite being the clear underdogs.

Can SRH seal their playoff berth with a win? Or will GT cap off their league stage with a three-game unbeaten run?

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Win Probability: Home team the clear favorites

The venue, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, plays into SRH's hands. Not only will their batters enjoy the conditions, but their pacers will also be able to pound their cutters and slower ones into the surface. Moreover, spin hasn't found much assistance in Hyderabad, and the duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad might not be too effective.

How will the Titans contain SRH's batting? Rashid, who dismissed Heinrich Klaasen in the reverse fixture, will hold the key. But Abhishek has an excellent head-to-head record against the Afghan spinner, and players like Head and Klaasen can destroy any match-up.

Gujarat have clear issues in the batting unit, and they won't have twin centuries from their openers to take them to a victory in every game. Others need to step up, and there's been little evidence to suggest that it can happen on a regular basis.

While GT will be motivated to finish the league stage on a high, SRH have plenty riding on their contest. The SunRisers will be buoyant after their thumping win over the Lucknow Super Giants and will also be better rested, although the Titans themselves endured a washout in the last game.

Intangible factors aside, SRH also have a better team. Cummins and Co. are the clear favorites to come out on top on Thursday, although GT can't be counted out completely.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 66 of IPL 2024