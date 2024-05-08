SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for an IPL 2024 match tonight. It is the first meeting between the two franchises this season, and both are in a must-win situation now.
Both teams lost their previous matches. While Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, Lucknow got drubbed on home turf by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Before SRH and LSG clash in Hyderabad, here's a short preview of this IPL 2024 contest.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match details
Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 57, Indian Premier League 2024
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Date: May 8, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast
The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius during the match hours tonight. The humidity levels will be below 70%, while the chances of precipitation are 3%.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
SRH skipper Pat Cummins mentioned in an interview after the defeat against the Mumbai Indians that fans should expect fireworks in Hyderabad. Hence, a batter-friendly surface could be on offer tonight.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
SRH
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.
LSG
KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni (Impact Player), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Yash Thakur.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction
SRH will start as the favorites to win because of their excellent performances on home turf in IPL 2024. The Hyderabad-based franchise has scored heaps of runs at this venue, and if another flat track is on offer, they will decimate the Lucknow Super Giants.
Prediction: SRH to beat LSG in IPL 2024 tonight.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live-streaming and telecast details
TV: Star Sports network
Live streaming: JioCinema
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️