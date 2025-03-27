SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their second match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on March 27. The Orange Army started their campaign with a win over the Rajasthan Royals, and they will aim to continue in the same vein.

Conversely, LSG suffered a close one-wicket defeat in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag. The Super Giants will try to open their account in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating SRH.

A run-fest should be on the cards between Hyderabad and Lucknow. Here's a quick preview of this IPL match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 7, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Hyderabad before the toss takes place. A flat track should be on offer once again, with both SRH and LSG's batters enjoying themselves in the middle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

A clear evening sky is predicted for the clash between SRH and LSG in Hyderabad. There is no chance of rain whatsoever, and the humidity levels will hover around 38%.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, and Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Player).

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad (Impact Player), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth and Akash Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

