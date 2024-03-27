SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 27, 2024

On Wednesday, March 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in the eighth match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai side experienced a six-run loss against two-time finalists Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in its opener. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee spearheaded the pace bowling, holding the Titans to 168 runs.

Despite dominating the match until the 15th over, Mumbai failed to seize the advantage, resulting in their 11th consecutive loss in opening games since 2013.

Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, SRH's journey in the 2024 season commenced on a gloomy note, suffering a close four-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chasing a massive 209-run target, Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma provided a perfect start but the middle order crumbled within 17 overs.

Nevertheless, Heinrich Klaasen stood still from the non-strikers’ end with a composed knock of 63 runs from 29 balls. His efforts proved futile as KKR managed to dismiss him when the team needed five runs off the last two deliveries. Cummins was unable to score off the final ball, falling short by four runs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma in action (credits: IPL)

Rohit Sharma has a notable record against the Sunrisers, scoring 182 runs in the last four games. He also has a decent track record at this venue, with 592 runs in 22 games.

Continuing his form from the Afghanistan series, Rohit scored 43 runs in the first game against the Gujarat Titans and will be eager to build on that momentum in the upcoming game.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 9.0 credits

Jasprit Bumrah in action (Credits: IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the best choices for the captain and vice-captain positions in your SRH vs MI Dream11 teams. He has bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches against the home team.

Bumrah was the most economical bowler for MI in the previous game, with three wickets to his name while conceding just 13 runs in four overs. He will be eyeing a similar spell in the upcoming SRH vs MI Dream11 match.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (credits: IPL)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in fine form lately, scoring 319 runs in the last nine T20s. He also had a perfect start to his 2024 season, scoring 63 runs off 29 deliveries, including eight sixes.

Klaasen has a fine record in Hyderabad, having scored 254 runs in five matches. Hence, making him the captain/vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy teams would be a smart move.