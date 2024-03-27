SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The eighth match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams started their respective seasons with a defeat away from home.

While the Sunrisers went down in a last-ball thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Mumbai Indians continued their streak of losing the first match of the season as the Gujarat Titans defeated them in Ahmedabad.

Both SRH and MI will be keen to open their account in the standings tonight. Here is everything you need to know before Match 8 of IPL 2024 begins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 8, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 27, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

Hyderabad will host an IPL match for the first time this season. A fresh wicket will be on offer. Expect the pace bowlers to receive some help from the surface initially, and then the batters should rule the roost in this contest.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature will be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius for this match in Hyderabad. There is no chance of rain. A clear sky and 41% humidity levels are expected for this clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan (Impact Player).

MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah and Luke Wood (Impact Player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match prediction

It should be another close match in IPL 2024. Both SRH and MI have the firepower in their batting lineup. If Heinrich Klaasen gets going, it will be extremely difficult for MI to win. However, the chances of MI will increase significantly if they dismiss Klaasen cheaply.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Luke Wood in the pace attack, MI should prevail in this IPL 2024 game.

Match Prediction: MI to beat SRH tonight in IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Gold.

Live streaming: JioCinema (Free on all devices).