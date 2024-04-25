SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 25, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game and moved to the third position in the points table. They have five wins and two losses to their name with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.914.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, suffered a narrow one-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game. Despite a remarkable 102-run partnership between Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar, their efforts fell just one run short while chasing 222.

Karn Sharma's impressive batting in the final over, including three sixes, provided some late drama, but his dismissal on the fifth ball and a crucial run-out on the second run dashed their hopes.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis in action against SRH (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis has been one of the top run-getters for RCB with 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 29.87. His records this season include two half-centuries.

He has scored three back-to-back fifties in the last three games against SRH, including a 62-run knock in the previous reverse fixture.

Thus, he will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli after his dismissal against SRH (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli has not been up to the mark in the last five games, scoring one century and a 42-run knock against SRH.

However, he will be looking forward to getting back his form and getting his side to a perfect start.

Kohli averages 59 in Hyderabad, including one century and two fifties in the last three games. Hence, he will be one of the top choices for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Head scored a century vs RCB (Credits: IPL)

Travis Head cannot be overlooked in your fantasy teams. He has been in explosive form this season, smashing 324 runs in just six matches at an excellent average of 54.

Head scored his maiden IPL century against RCB during the last meeting and will be eager to put in another impressing display in the upcoming game as well.

