SRH vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. SRH have 10 points to their name, having won five of their seven matches. RCB have won only one of eight matches in what has been a disastrous campaign.

In their last match, Hyderabad got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Batting first, SRH were destructive again with the bat, putting up 266-7. In their chase, Delhi were all out for 199 in 19.1 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru succumbed to their seventh consecutive loss in IPL 2024, as they suffered a one-run heartbreak against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR put up 222-6. RCB came hard in the chase but were all out for 221 off the last ball of the thrilling clash.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met 24 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad winning 13 games and Bengaluru 10. One match between the two sides produced no result.

SRH got the better of RCB by 25 runs when the teams met in the first half at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, Hyderabad notched up a record IPL total of 287-3, with Travis Head smashing 102 off 41. In their chase, Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 83 off 35, but Bengaluru finished on 262-7.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 24

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

SRH vs RCB head-to-head record in Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad have been dominant over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in home contests. The two sides have met eight times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with SRH winning six games and RCB two.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

SRH have won three of the last five IPL games played between the two sides. Hyderabad won one game each in 2021 and 2022 by four runs and nine wickets respectively before beating Bengaluru in the first half of the ongoing season.

RCB emerged victorious in 2022 and 2023 by 67 runs and eight wickets, respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

SRH 287/3 beat RCB 262/7 by 25 runs, April 15, 2024

RCB (187/2) beat SRH (186/5) by eight wickets, May 18, 2023

RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8, 2022

SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, April 23, 2022

SRH (141/7) beat RCB (137/6) by 4 runs, October 6, 2021

