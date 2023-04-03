SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note. The Jaipur-based franchise defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler smacked a half-century each to help the Royals post a 203-run total on the board. T Natarajan bowled an impressive spell of 2/23 for the home side.

Chasing 204 for a victory, the Orange Army lost Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma's wickets on zero. Trent Boult sent the two Indian batters back to the dressing room in the first over itself.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sealed the deal for Rajasthan with a four-wicket haul. Umran Malik and Abdul Samad tried to bring SRH back into the contest, but their efforts took the team only as far as 131/8 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals became the first team to win an away match in IPL 2023. Here's a look at the three records that got broken during the game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

#1 Rajasthan Royals broke their own powerplay record

Jos Buttler was in a destructive mood (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start in the powerplay overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler pummelled the SRH bowlers, adding 85 runs for the first wicket in just 5.5 overs. Buttler lost his wicket on 54 runs off 22 balls on the penultimate ball of the powerplay.

The Royals ended with 85/1 on the board in six overs. Courtesy of this performance, Rajasthan broke the record for their highest powerplay total in an IPL match. Previously, their highest powerplay score was 81/1, achieved against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

Overall, Rajasthan Royals' 85/1 is the sixth-highest powerplay score by a team in IPL matches. The highest is 105/0 by the Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

#2 Jos Buttler leaves KL Rahul's record behind

Jos Buttler completed his half-century in the powerplay overs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jos Buttler raced to his maiden half-century in IPL 2023 off just 20 balls. He smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes to complete a fifty in the first six overs itself. Courtesy of this half-century, Buttler has set a new record for the most half-centuries by a right-handed batter scored in powerplay overs of IPL matches.

Buttler jointly held the record with Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with two fifties each prior to this match. However, the RR opener has jumped ahead of Rahul now with his third half-century scored in powerplay overs.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal broke Amit Mishra's record

Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets in the match against SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his four-over spell.

Thanks to his four-wicket haul, Chahal is now the highest wicket-taker among spinners in IPL history. He has 170 wickets to his name. Amit Mishra previously held the record with 166 wickets.

