SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winner of the SRH vs RR clash will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the same venue on May 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first after winning the toss, Hyderabad were held to 159 in 19.3 overs as their dangerous batting line-up had an off day. Having finished second in the league table, though, they have another shot at the IPL 2024 final.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, ended their four-match losing streak by getting the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bowling first, RR restricted RCB to 172-8 before chasing down the target in 19 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Looking at their head-to-head record at neutral venues, Rajasthan have won six matches and Hyderabad four.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head record at neutral venues

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Looking at their head-to-head record at neutral venues, Rajasthan have won six matches and Hyderabad four.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals matches

SunRisers Hyderabad have won three of the last five IPL matches against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. RR won consecutive matches in 2022 and 2023 by 61 runs and 72 runs respectively. SRH have won the last two games between the two teams, though.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals games:

SRH (201-3) beat RR (200-7) by 1 run, May 2, 2024

SRH (217/6) vs RR (214/2) by 4 wickets, May 7, 2023

RR (203/5) beat SRH (131/8) by 72 runs, Apr 2, 2023

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022

SRH (167/3) beat RR (164/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 27, 2021

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback