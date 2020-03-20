Sunil Gavaskar slams BCCI official for making insensitive remarks on Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The BCCI official was of the opinion that without overseas players IPL would be like Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gavaskar lauded the BCCI for shifting IPL till 15 April.

Sunil Gavaskar believes the BCCI should rethink the Mushtaq Ali calendar.

After an unnamed BCCI official allegedly stated that they do not want the IPL to be like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India's premier domestic T20 league), a furious Sunil Gavaskar remarked that it was an incredibly insensitive statement if indeed it is true.

Gavaskar expounded on his statement saying that it was insulting to a great man after whom the tournament is named.

"If it is such a poor tournament, then why have it at all," he added.

The BCCI official had allegedly stated that IPL would be like Mushtaq Ali trophy without the participation of the foreign players who bring a separate dimension to the game.

The legendary batsman advised that the BCCI needs to look at the scheduling of the tournament to get more Indian international players into the fray.

Speaking about the postponement of IPL till April 15, Gavaskar said that the decision by the BCCI was a laudable one and the fate of the IPL would depend upon how quickly the spread of coronavirus would be controlled in the country.

"The heath and the safety of a nation are more important than sport and it's wonderful that the usually much maligned BCCI has put that before anything else, " Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sportstar.