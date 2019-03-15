×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Supreme Court sets aside life ban on Sreesanth

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
24   //    15 Mar 2019, 13:28 IST

Sreesanth
Sreesanth

What's the story?

In a big relief to former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside BCCI’s order imposing a life ban on him for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

The court has asked the board to consider a fresh punishment for the former Rajasthan Royals’ pacer within the next three months. The Kerala pacer had pleaded that he should not be punished at all because he was acquitted in the spot-fixing case but the plea was rejected by the Supreme Court.

In case you didn’t know...

In May 2013, 3 players of the Rajasthan Royals, namely Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the spot-fixing controversy. It resulted in a life-ban on all three players by the BCCI.

The heart of the matter

All 36 accused in the scandal were discharged by the Patiala House Court in July 2015 citing lack of evidence. Thereafter, the BCCI declined to reverse its disciplinary order against Sreesanth, stating that it was passed on the basis of evidence. In October 2017, a division bench of the Kerala High Court had reimposed the life ban on him after a petition from the BCCI.

The World Cup-winning star had also argued that the inquiry team formed by the BCCI had submitted the final report without hearing him. Today, a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph stayed the life-ban imposed on Sreesanth and made it clear that he will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

However, the Supreme Court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former Indian pacer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court’s order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

Advertisement

What's next?

The BCCI Disciplinary Committee has been directed by the Supreme Court to afford Sreesanth a hearing and decide on the punishment within the next three months.

Topics you might be interested in:
Rajasthan Royals S Sreesanth BCCI
Players involved in IPL spot-fixing
RELATED STORY
6 times Rajasthan Royals overspent during the IPL auctions
RELATED STORY
Opinion: S Sreesanth - the forgotten hero!
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 over-priced players who got more than what they deserved
RELATED STORY
No Spin- A definitive, straight from the heart account of the greatest spinner ever
RELATED STORY
Reports: Steve unlikely to captain the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL: All the Purple Cap winners from 2008-18
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian players who are heavily relying on the tournament for a national call-up
RELATED STORY
IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals' playing XI in the final - where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Today, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Bangladesh
NZ VS BAN preview
| Sun, 10 Mar
QUE 115/10 & 130/10
SAU 71/10 & 131/10
Queensland won by 43 runs
QUE VS SAU live score
| Sun, 10 Mar
QUE 115/10 & 130/10
SAU 71/10 & 131/10
Queensland won by 43 runs
QUE VS SAU live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 04:20 AM
Sri Lanka Women
England Women
SLW VS ENG-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us