Suresh Raina gets his wife and children’s names tattooed

Out of favour Indian cricket team batsman Suresh Raina is the latest to join the group of cricketers to have gotten themselves inked. Suresh Raina got the name of his wife and kids tattooed on his two arms and shared the picture of the same on his Twitter account.

"They give me a reason to live @PriyankaCRaina", Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter.

The upper left arm has the name of his wife Priyanka while the name of his daughter Gracia features on the lower left arm. The lower right arm, meanwhile, has the name of his son Rio.

They give me a reason to live ❤️🤗✌️@PriyankaCRaina pic.twitter.com/IVDr3dwS8J — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 10, 2020

Suresh Raina and Priyanka got married in April 2015. Their daughter Gracia was born in 2016 whereas Rio was born earlier this year.

Suresh Raina last played for India in 2018, in the limited-overs series against England. He is currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held from September 19th in the United Arab Emirates.

Suresh Raina is IPL’s second highest run-scorer

Suresh Raina is the second highest run-getter in the history of the IPL after Virat Kohli. In 193 IPL matches, he has scored 5368 runs which include one century and 38 fifties.

Suresh Raina can also roll his arm over as an off-spinner and has often provided crucial breakthroughs, having taken 25 IPL wickets. And, he adds another dimension with his stupendous fielding abilites.

According to a report in the Times of India, CSK have been permitted by the Tamil Nadu government to host a pre-season camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 15th before leaving for the UAE.

The Chennai franchise, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, will be aiming to win their fourth IPL title having previously won the crown in 2010, 2011 and 2018.