Suresh Raina was probably MS Dhoni's favourite player, hints Yuvraj Singh

Suresh Raina had a prominent role to play in the Indian team under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Raina last turned out for India in 2018 but remains an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh recently shared his views on how southpaw Suresh Raina was backed by MS Dhoni during the two-time World Cup-winning captain's tenure as Indian cricket team skipper.

Yuvraj also shed light on how the left-handed batsman was probably one of Dhoni's favourite players, a reason for his successful tenure in the Indian team.

Speaking to Sports Tak, the all-rounder claimed that Dhoni's backing of Suresh Raina influenced the left-hander's selection in the playing XI of the World Cup final.

"Suresh Raina had larger support then because MS used to back him. Every captain has a favourite player and I think Mahi really backed Raina at that time," Yuvraj said.

Suresh Raina made his ODI debut for India under the leadership of Rahul Dravid at Dambulla back in 2005. More than a year later, the southpaw made his T20I debut against South Africa in December 2006, under the captaincy of Virender Sehwag.

Suresh Raina picked over Yusuf Pathan in 2011 World Cup final

Although the Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer did not feature in the inaugural World T20 squad, he was drafted into the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2008. Once Dhoni took over as the Indian cricket team captain, the southpaw was a prominent name in the side.

The batting all-rounder also made India's 2011 World Cup squad, and Yuvraj recollected how Yusuf Pathan was benched in the final to make way for the left-hander.

"Yusuf Pathan was also performing well at that time and even I was doing well, picking wickets. Raina was not in good touch then. They did not have a left-arm spinner at that time and I was picking wickets, so they did not have any choice," Yuvraj added.

Suresh Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India but last turned out for the national side in 2018, against England in an ODI match at Leeds. However, the southpaw remains an integral part of the CSK side in the IPL and will turn out for the Dhoni-led franchise when IPL 2020 kicks off later this year.