Suryakumar Yadav vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 117 IPL matches

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The high-stakes clash will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.

Both sides have enjoyed strong campaigns so far. MI, currently on a six-match winning streak, sit third on the points table with 14 points from 11 games. GT are right on their heels in fourth place, having also collected 14 points but from just 10 matches.

As the two sides gear up for this crucial encounter, much of the attention will be on MI’s in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 475 runs in 11 matches, including three fifties. On the other hand, GT will be banking on Jos Buttler, who has been equally impressive with 470 runs in 10 innings this season.

With excitement building ahead of this pivotal fixture, we compare the stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler after 117 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler after 117 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Suryakumar Yadav has played 161 matches in the tournament. The 34-year-old has amassed 4,069 runs at an average of 34.19 and a strike rate of 148.07, including 27 half-centuries and two centuries. Notably, in his first 117 IPL appearances, the right-handed batter had scored 2,461 runs, highlighting his steady rise.

Player Matches Innings Runs Suryakumar Yadav 117 102 2461 Jos Buttler 117 116 4052

In contrast, Jos Buttler has played 117 IPL matches, during which he has showcased his class by scoring 4,052 runs, firmly establishing himself as one of the league's most impactful overseas players.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Across his first 117 IPL matches, Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav recorded an average of 30.01 and a strike rate of 136.87

Player Matches Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 117 30.01 136.87 Jos Buttler 117 40.52 149.74

In contrast, Jos Buttler has been far more prolific over the same span, averaging 40.52 with a strike rate of 149.74.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

In his first 117 IPL matches, Suryakumar Yadav scored 15 fifties, with his highest being 82 off 40 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium during the 2021 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Suryakumar Yadav 117 15 0 82 Jos Buttler 117 24 7 124

On the other hand, Jos Buttler has accumulated 24 fifties and seven centuries in his 117 IPL appearances, the most by any player after Virat Kohli (8). Buttler's highest score of 124 off 64 balls also came against SunRisers Hyderabad, this time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 2021 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In his first 117 IPL matches, Suryakumar Yadav's team won 67 games. During these matches, he scored 1,429 runs in 52 innings at an average of 36.64 and a strike rate of 144.50, including 11 fifties.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 52 1429 36.64 144.50 Jos Buttler 61 2507 52.23 158.87

In contrast, Jos Buttler has played 117 games, with his team securing 62 victories. In those wins, the right-handed batter has accumulated 2,507 runs in 61 innings, averaging 52.23 with a strike rate of 158.87, including 13 fifties and seven centuries.

