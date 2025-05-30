Suryakumar Yadav vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats in playoffs before GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-stakes knockout match will take place on Friday, May 30, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium located in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The winner will move on to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In their head-to-head history, GT hold the upper hand, having won five of their seven encounters against MI. This season, Gujarat dominated both league-stage meetings, with Shubman Gill’s side coming out on top each time.

As the two sides prepare for the Eliminator, all eyes will be on GT captain Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form — scoring 649 runs in 14 innings at an average of 54.08, including six fifties. On the other hand, MI will bank on their in-form star Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed 640 runs in 14 innings at an exceptional average of 71.11, with five fifties.

With both teams boasting in-form top-order batters, the stage is set for a thrilling battle. In this article, we take a closer look at Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's playoff records ahead of this high-stakes clash.

Comparing the Stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the IPL Playoffs

#1 Total runs

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut in the 2012 season and has since played in 164 matches, including 11 appearances in the playoffs. In these high-pressure knockout games, the 34-year-old has scored 329 runs in 10 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Suryakumar Yadav 11 10 329 Shubman Gill 10 10 474

In contrast, Shubman Gill has appeared in 10 IPL playoff matches, accumulating 474 runs in 10 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his 11 IPL playoff appearances, Suryakumar Yadav has delivered solid performances, maintaining a respectable average of 36.56 and a strike rate of 133.20.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 11 36.56 133.20 Shubman Gill 10 52.67 141.07

Meanwhile, in 10 playoff matches, Shubman Gill has been even more impressive, averaging 52.67 with a strike rate of 141.07, underlining his consistency.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Suryakumar Yadav has notched up three half-centuries in his 11 IPL playoff appearances, with his standout performance being an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the 2019 season, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Suryakumar Yadav 11 3 0 71* Shubman Gill 10 1 1 129

In contrast, Shubman Gill has recorded one fifty and one hundred in the playoffs. His most memorable innings came in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 season, where he hammered a brilliant 129 off just 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Suryakumar Yadav has played in 11 IPL playoff matches, with his team emerging victorious in eight of those games. Across seven innings in these wins, the Mumbai batter has scored 214 runs at an average of 35.67 and a strike rate of 126.63, including two fifties.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 7 214 35.67 126.63 Shubman Gill 6 312 62.40 152.20

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has featured in 10 playoff games, winning six of them. In these successful outings, the 25-year-old has amassed 312 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 62.40 and a strike rate of 152.20, highlighted by a standout century.

