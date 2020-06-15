When Sushant Singh Rajput requested MS Dhoni's coach to teach him the helicopter shot

Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni's role to perfection on the big screen.

Dhoni's childhood coach reminisced about teaching his ward's signature helicopter shot to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni's role in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The star of the MS Dhoni biopic, Sushant Singh Rajput, shocked the entire nation by committing suicide yesterday in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor had achieved a lot of success during his brief Bollywood career. However, he succumbed to depression.

The cricket universe recognises Sushant Singh Rajput as the reel version of MS Dhoni. The talented actor had nailed the role of the former Indian cricket team captain in the latter's biopic.

Sushant Singh Rajput had trained under Kiran More. More recently, Kiran More revealed that Sachin Tendulkar once mistook Sushant Singh Rajput as an upcoming cricketer. Besides, former Indian fast bowler, VRV Singh, disclosed that he had heard that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to work in the second part of the MS Dhoni biopic.

"You could not tell it was not MS Dhoni, " Keshav Banerjee recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant Singh Rajput was such a gentle boy: MS Dhoni's childhood coach

Talking to IANS on Sunday (14th June), MS Dhoni's childhood coach, Keshav Banerjee took a trip down memory lane. He recalled the time when Sushant Singh Rajput was behind him to learn the helicopter shot.

"He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved. Today when I watched the news channels, I could not believe it. I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'Dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot).'"

He further described how Sushant Singh Rajput tried to master the shot and played that to perfection on the big screen. Banerjee signed off with the following statement:

"He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it, what were his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single-minded determination. That's why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock," Keshav Banerjee concluded.