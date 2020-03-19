Teared up while receiving Ranji cap from Wasim Jaffer, Pravin Tambe talks about IPL, Sachin and more

48 years young and still going strong, Pravin Tambe has had a career like none other. Debuting in the coveted Indian Premier League at the age of 42, when most are well past their cricketing career, Tambe sent shockwaves in the cricketing world given he had never even represented his state at the senior level.

Speaking on Akash Chopra's 'On The Rise', Tambe talked about a series of events in his life. The 12-minute footage, covered Tambe's meteoric rise to his current status, the balance between family and cricket and how his body feels at 48.

When asked about how was the experience of playing in the IPL, Ranji and other international tournaments, Tambe stated that his first Ranji cap gave him more fulfilment than playing IPL.

"To be honest with you, I was not unreally happy when I played IPL, but when I received my first class cap from Wasim Jaffer, I had tears in my eyes."

In the interview, the leg spinner talked about how he has played the game with all his heart and will keep serving the game one way or the other.

"I had never dreamt of a moment like this, but I always believed that if someone plays the game with all his heart, he gets what he wishes for. Cricket has given me everything."

