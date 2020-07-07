'That's my job, isn't it?': Sourav Ganguly on decision to promote MS Dhoni to No. 3 in 2005

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stated that he is happy Indian cricket got a player like MS Dhoni.

Ganguly spoke ahead of the CSK skipper's 39th birthday.

MS Dhoni turns 39 years old today

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently opened up about his role in the rise of MS Dhoni, as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's ideal batting position. These comments came ahead of MS Dhoni's 39th birthday on July 7.

Speaking to Mayank Agarwal on the latter's #DadaOpensWithMayank episode, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain touched upon MS Dhoni's destructive hitting.

“I think everyone talks about the way MS Dhoni finishes lower down the order. He batted at No. 3 when I was the captain; he got a 148 against Pakistan in Vizag. I always believed that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive,” Sourav Ganguly said.

“The best players in the shorter format have the ability to hit boundaries at will. You look over a period of time in the history of one-day cricket, the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently and MS Dhoni was one of them and that’s why he was picked,” he added.

Ganguly's role in MS Dhoni's rise

MS Dhoni got his first big break under Sourav Ganguly

It is a well-known fact that Ganguly backed MS Dhoni during the initial stages of the wicket-keeper's career, promoting him to No. 3 to utilise his attacking batting to its fullest. When asked to say a few words on the same, the southpaw said -

“That’s my job, isn’t it? That’s every captain’s job to pick and make the best team possible. You go by your instincts. You go by the faith on that player that he will deliver for you and I’m happy that Indian cricket got a MS Dhoni because he’s unbelievable. One of the great players in world cricket I would say, not just a finisher.”

Advertisement

The Ranchi man got his big break under Sourav Ganguly but has since carved a niche for himself as one the greatest leaders and batsmen of all time. As MS Dhoni turns 39, the cricketing fraternity has come together to show him some love. The birthday boy was last seen in action in the 2019 World Cup and it remains to be seen if Ganguly's wishes are fulfilled if and when MS Dhoni returns to international cricket.