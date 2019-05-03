×
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last hurrah

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
121   //    03 May 2019, 20:06 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the Indian team for almost a decade
Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the Indian team for almost a decade

Striking the biggest hits in the end overs of the game, dislodging the bails within a blink of an eye, and most importantly, a person who has always remained 'ice- cool' and captivated the minds of millions of fans, MS Dhoni has certainly earned himself a legendary status in the cricketing world.

On one hand, when the whole cricketing fraternity is gearing up for ICC World Cup which is only a month away, there is this sense of insecurity and agitation among fans for the event as this might be their last chance to see Dhoni's magic on the field.

When a cricketer approaches the tail end of his career, there is a high possibility of him being criticized if he is not performing well. Scoring just 275 runs in 2018 with the highest score of 42, fans and experts started to doubt his place in the team. They vehemently remarked that the Dhoni who used to bludgeon the ball into the stands was now taking a lot of time to settle down thereby eating up a lot of deliveries. The former Indian captain was accused of putting the team under immense pressure due to his inability to rotate the strike.

But little did they realize that come 2019, Dhoni would again become the fulcrum of the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings. In the three-match away series against Australia, the 37-year-old silenced the critics in his own inimitable style, scoring three consecutive half-centuries and deservedly winning the man of the series award.

In the Indian Premier League, leading their side successfully for 10 years, the bond between Dhoni and Chennai has indeed become stronger and stronger with each passing year. His innumerable last over heroics has certainly sent his fans into a tizzy.

Just like how life is not permanent, the acts performed during the course of one's lifetime will not last forever either. Dhoni is certainly approaching the twilight of his career. But, he still has the unfinished business of winning the world cup once again before retiring.

Just before he hangs up his boots, it is time that we enjoy his last moments playing the game and cherish the wonderful memories created by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
