The 4 most unique bats in cricket history

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 288 // 02 Nov 2018, 11:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket bats have witnessed lots of changes over the last few years

Cricket has been the most innovative sport in the history. Since its introduction in the 16th century, the world has witnessed major changes in cricket. Each member associated with this sport keeps on using his creative mind regarding his role.

Whether the role is batting, bowling or fielding, innovation has remained constant. Batsmen keep on creating weird shots while the bowlers have developed unique bowling actions and fielding has proved to be the most improvised sector of the game.

The difference between the past and the present cricket bat

Along with these roles, changes have been observed in the equipment too. Earlier, the players used only white and red balls to play cricket. But now, they even use the pink balls. The same can be seen in the bats too. The thickness of the bats have changed drastically.

However, there have been a few instances where a batsman came up to the pitch with a rather unique bat which shocked the entire cricket community. Here are four such unique bats.

#4 Painted cricket bats

The painted cricket bats started a new trend during the Big Bash League

Cricket fans have always known the West Indian cricketers for their long six hitting abilities. But in the Big Bash League, the West Indians became a center of attraction for their unique cricket bats. These bats are mainly known as the painted cricket bats.

Earlier bats were made from wood and were kept natural-looking. The manufacturers never colored or painted them from outside. The cricketers from the Caribbean modified the old bats and brought a new trend of painted bats. We saw the mighty West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell playing with a black cricket bat during the Big Bash League. Even, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle used a bat with gold color.

1 / 4 NEXT