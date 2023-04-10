"The Hero for SRH"- Twitterati react after Rahul Tripathi's 74* helps SRH beat KKR in IPL 2023

Courtesy of a brilliant half-century from Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) comprehensively by eight wickets in the 14th match of IPL 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the game on Sunday, April 9.

PBKS batted first after losing the toss and could only score 143/9 after their batting line-up collapsed meekly. Shikhar Dhawan (99* off 66 balls) played a sensational knock and singlehandedly took his side to a respectable total.

Marco Jansen (2/16) dented the PBKS innings early in the powerplay by picking up two early wickets. Mayank Markande (4/15) and Umran Malik (2/32) consolidated in the middle overs with wonderful spells.

SRH then got off to a sedate start as their top-order batters struggled to score freely. Even Rahul Tripathi began slowly, as he scored only 11 runs off his first 17 balls. However, he switched gears effectively and raced off to a half-century in 35 balls to set up SRH's victory.

Aiden Markram (37*) supported him perfectly during their 100-run match-winning partnership. Tripathi finished the match in style with a four in the 18th over.

The Twitterati applauded Rahul Tripathi for playing a well-composed knock in the chase under pressure. Here are some of the best reactions to the matter:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rahul Tripathi - The Hero for SRH.



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Rahul Tripathi.



KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh •Vijay Shankar - 63*(24).

•Venkatesh Iyer - 83(40).

•Rinku Singh - 48*(21) & 5 Sixes of 5.

•Shikhar Dhawan - 99*(66).

•Rahul Tripathi - 74*(48).



Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Rahul Tripathi proving again why he is highly rated during 7-15 phase & he does it for SRH in the chase today. Played. Rahul Tripathi proving again why he is highly rated during 7-15 phase & he does it for SRH in the chase today. Played.

Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan @SunRisers are off the mark on the points table with a classy win over PBKS. Amazing batting display by @rahultripathi to take them over the line. @SunRisers are off the mark on the points table with a classy win over PBKS. Amazing batting display by @rahultripathi to take them over the line.

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



1) Rinku Singh

2) Sai Sudharsan

3) Vijay Shankar

4) Venkatesh Iyer

5) Mayank Markande

6) Rahul Tripathi



#CricketTwitter

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



#PBKSvSRH #IPL2023



Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Rahul Tripathi putting on a masterclass in relation to judging the length on a tricky deck.



🎰 @StanMSD When Lights are the brightest

Crowds are the loudest

Pressure is the highest



The best will arrive

The strongest will survive

The greatest will THRIVE



Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar @RevSportz Excellent batting from Rahul Tripathi. Superb display in conditions that aren’t easy. This is now all but done for Hyderabad. No side stays unbeaten anymore. @IPL Excellent batting from Rahul Tripathi. Superb display in conditions that aren’t easy. This is now all but done for Hyderabad. No side stays unbeaten anymore. @IPL @RevSportz

Akash @Akashkumarjha14



Exactly the kinda mentality you need in T20s.



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahul Tripathi, outstanding knock in the chase for SRH.



"We know his ability and he showed it again tonight"- SRH captain on Rahul Tripathi's knock vs PBKS

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Aiden Markram applauded Rahul Tripathi for his match-winning knock in the chase. He pointed out that Tripathi has many shots in his arsenal and has the ability to create a positive impact for his side in a quick interval.

He said:

"We know his ability and he showed it again tonight. He's always a couple of balls away from doing something special. He's got all the shots. (On his own form) It turned out nicely."

He added:

"It was easier to do it when you've got a guy like Rahul at the other end. We'll take it tonight, we'll take the win. Just the first win so not thinking too much. But a great franchise to be a part of and a great coaching staff."

Upon registering their first victory of the season, he added:

"It was special. I believe that our great fan base was a privilege tonight. To get a win in front of them was very pleasing. Identifying how we can get better was quite important. But it was still about believing in ourselves. So it was to keep believing in the guys."

SRH will next face KKR at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

