"The Hero for SRH"- Twitterati react after Rahul Tripathi's 74* helps SRH beat KKR in IPL 2023

Courtesy of a brilliant half-century from Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) comprehensively by eight wickets in the 14th match of IPL 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the game on Sunday, April 9.
PBKS batted first after losing the toss and could only score 143/9 after their batting line-up collapsed meekly. Shikhar Dhawan (99* off 66 balls) played a sensational knock and singlehandedly took his side to a respectable total.
Marco Jansen (2/16) dented the PBKS innings early in the powerplay by picking up two early wickets. Mayank Markande (4/15) and Umran Malik (2/32) consolidated in the middle overs with wonderful spells.
SRH then got off to a sedate start as their top-order batters struggled to score freely. Even Rahul Tripathi began slowly, as he scored only 11 runs off his first 17 balls. However, he switched gears effectively and raced off to a half-century in 35 balls to set up SRH's victory.
Aiden Markram (37*) supported him perfectly during their 100-run match-winning partnership. Tripathi finished the match in style with a four in the 18th over.
"We know his ability and he showed it again tonight"- SRH captain on Rahul Tripathi's knock vs PBKS
Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Aiden Markram applauded Rahul Tripathi for his match-winning knock in the chase. He pointed out that Tripathi has many shots in his arsenal and has the ability to create a positive impact for his side in a quick interval.
He said:
"We know his ability and he showed it again tonight. He's always a couple of balls away from doing something special. He's got all the shots. (On his own form) It turned out nicely."
He added:
"It was easier to do it when you've got a guy like Rahul at the other end. We'll take it tonight, we'll take the win. Just the first win so not thinking too much. But a great franchise to be a part of and a great coaching staff."
Upon registering their first victory of the season, he added:
"It was special. I believe that our great fan base was a privilege tonight. To get a win in front of them was very pleasing. Identifying how we can get better was quite important. But it was still about believing in ourselves. So it was to keep believing in the guys."
SRH will next face KKR at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.
