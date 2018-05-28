Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Indian IPL XI that could take on T20 World Champions Windies

This Indian IPL XI will be unbeatable.

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 17:08 IST
133

Indian IPL 2018 XI that could take on the T20 World Champions Windies
Indian IPL 2018 XI that could take on the T20 World Champions Windies

The Windies will take on a World XI side at the Lord's Cricket Ground in a bid to raise funds for the destruction caused back in the Caribbean due to the devastating hurricane Irma and Maria.

The 2016 champions, Windies, will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and boast an imposing batting order in Fletcher, Lewis, Powell, Andre Russell, and Chris Gayle.

The match is scheduled to be played on May 31st, 2018. The World XI squad will be led by Eoin Morgan and consists of T20 stalwarts like Afridi, Malik, Perera and Luke Ronchi.

Let us extend this concept a bit further and form an Indian IPL XI from the 2018 season, that could take on the defending champions Windies.

#1 KL Rahul

Rahul has been in blazing form thus far
Rahul has been in the form of his life

Opening the batting will be KL Rahul. The Indian Test opener was in the form of his life this season and accumulated 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike-rate of 158.41, which included six fifties. With a penchant for power-hitting coupled with classical stroke-play, Rahul will be an ideal foil at the top against the Windies, against whom he has a T20I hundred.

Having been the bedrock of KXIP's batting thus far, Rahul started the IPL with a superlative 13-ball 50 against Delhi.

#2 Ambati Rayudu

The 32-year-old has been a revelation as a batsman thus far
The 32-year-old has been a revelation at the top for CSK

The 32-year-old Ambati Rayudu will join Rahul at the top.

Rayudu represented Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2017, and was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 auction.

The architect-in-chief of CSK's title-winning campaign, Rayudu stroked 602 runs in sixteen games at an average of 43.00, and a swashbuckling strike-rate of 149.75 including three fifties and a hundred against SRH.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings West Indies Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
An IPL XI that could take on the Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
An IPL XI that could take on the World T20 champions Windies
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
An XI of the greatest ever IPL players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that can take on Windies in the Hurricane...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian XI vs Overseas XI
RELATED STORY
Best possible World XI that could take on West Indies 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Over-30 IPL XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018