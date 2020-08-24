The way Chennai Super Kings is set up is phenomenal: Shane Watson

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is very fortunate to play for the Indian Premier League franchise.

The 39-year-old Australian is really impressed by the way CSK have set themselves up as a franchise, with the likes of MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming being at the helm of affairs.

Watson also spoke about how the CSK franchise shows complete faith in its players, adding that the way they have shown faith in him since IPL 2018 has been absolutely special for him.

Shane Watson said in a video posted on Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter page:

"I have been very fortunate to play for CSK for the past few years. I really enjoyed my time at the Rajasthan Royals. It was an incredible experience to play under Shane Warne and play in Jaipur, it is a beautiful cricket ground and the wicket is amazing."

Watto Man with all the Yellove to the CSK Family! A Super Bond! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WattoMan 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/CdtEiUo0Ih — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 24, 2020

He added:

"But CSK is just an amazing franchise. It is run incredibly well, has leadership all the way down. MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming, just the way they set up the whole franchise is phenomenal. You come in, you are embraced, you are trusted and so i feel very forntunate to have played for CSK."

Shane Watson shares his favourite moment with CSK

Shane Watson revealed that his favourite moment with CSK was when they pulled off an unlikely victory against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the 2018 IPL. CSK had returned to the IPL after a ban of two years, so the game was even more special for them.

Advertisement

CSK were in a spot of bother, chasing a target of 166 against MI. However, Dwayne Bravo played an innings of a lifetime, scoring 68 runs off just 30 balls including 3 fours and 7 sixes. His miraculous innings helped CSK register a memorable win against MI by just 1 wicket and with 1 ball to spare.

Shane Watson recalled:

"My favourtie moment with CSK was the game against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai in IPL 2018. DJ Bravo batted like a genius. He got us out of trouble and won us after the game. I remember after the game MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey said that this is what we do at CSK."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be staged in the UAE from September 19 and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.