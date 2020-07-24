'There was a lot going though MS Dhoni's head' - Stuart Binny compares CSK skipper to 'free' Kohli

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny recently spoke about the contrasting captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He said that the latter allows players to express themselves a little more, but was quick to add that former Indian captain Dhoni also gave his players ample opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the Karnataka-born all-rounder touched upon his international career and the captains he has played under.

When asked to compare MS Dhoni's 2014 Indian team that he was part of and Virat Kohli's current side, Binny stated that both captains are great in their own right.

"I don't see much of a difference. The roles to the players would be a lot different. With Mahi, he depended on 2,3,4 guys to carry India to try and finish games with him. The captaincy of Virat, he gives you more freedom and allows you to express yourself a lot more," said Stuart Binny.

"I think he gives guys great opportunities as well, it's not that Mahi didn't do it, of course he did. But at that time there was a lot going through Mahi's head and where Virat is, he's free and plays that freely as well," he added.

Stuart Binny on India's failures in ICC tournaments

Stuart Binny has the best ODI figures by any Indian bowler in history

When asked about India's ongoing 7-year wait for an ICC tournament win, Binny opined that it might be a case of the Indians peaking a bit too early instead of waiting for the knockout stages to truly reach their best.

"Definitely pressure is a factor but we do so well at the start of the tournament. I think we peak too early in tournaments. The guys are very experienced and hopefully, the young guys coming in can carry the weight on their shoulders," stated Stuart Binny.

The son of former Indian cricketer Roger, Stuart Binny featured in the 2015 World Cup squad for India, although he didn't get a game. Recently, the 36-year-old shifted base from Karnataka to Nagaland domestically and will look to inspire the young cricketers in the state with his wealth of experience.