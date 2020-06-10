There is nothing 'casual' about racism in sports

Racism is one of the three major evils in the world along with poverty and war, and is also prevalent in sports.

Racism does not remain attached only to sports, but it is a serious social issue.

Daren Sammy (R) recently opened up on racism in cricket

The entire world is now angry with the alleged killing of African American George Floyd. Racism is a very sensitive and serious issue, but the world is still not free from it. Sports is no exception. The recent statement of Daren Sammy, that he was subjected to racist /colour remarks during 2014 IPL, has started a debate on this subject again.

The glaring example of racial abuse in recent cricket was during the South African tour to Australia when fast bowler Makhaya Ntini was the victim. The International Cricket Council has a clear policy of anti-racism to ensure that cricketers at all levels regardless of race, colour, religion, descent, culture, or origin, can play without any discrimination.

Similarly, BCCI also has a very strict policy on anti-racism. The Indian Premier League also has a strict anti-racism code. As per the current Code, engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, the national or ethnic origin is an offence.

If proved, the guilty may have to undergo suspension for a few matches or even lifetime ban.

Concerning the current allegations of Sammy, it’s up to the people involved to put forth their side. It will not be appropriate to comment or to sit in judgment about the same, at this juncture. However, this certainly provokes us to do some brainstorming on the subject. As we all know, racism is one of the “three major evils” in the world, along with poverty and war, as said by Martin Luther King.

It not only insults someone but creates long term psychological impact on the victim. It is equally disturbing to see the frequent use of the term 'casual racism'. Whether casual or serious, so long as it affects the receiver, it cannot be diluted.

Racism in sports is a social issue

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too... #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

Racism does not remain attached only to sports, but it is a serious social issue. There is no doubt that world cricket follows a strong protocol and zero-tolerance against anti-racism. Before every international match and even IPL, the spectators are informed about the strict anti-racism code by displaying or reading them out.

However, we don’t know how many spectators know about it. It is like the printed caution “cigarette smoking is injurious to health”. Thus, the real need is to educate and sensitize the entire cricket fraternity about this. Mere tick marks will not give desired results.

Having said this, let us also be proud of the fact that India has always supported peace and opposed racism. It is pertinent to note that the South African cricket team, after its suspension for two decades on account of apartheid policies, choose to play its first match against India.

India always offered its support for the great Nelson Mandela, who also felt that “education is the most powerful weapon to change the world”. Thus, Indian society is progressive and all-inclusive.

In conclusion, to believe in anti-racism has to be related to our mindset, it cannot be optional, irrespective of might or fame. I don’t think that it is a matter of inquiry or trial. If somebody feels hurt that he is a victim of racism, then I, as an individual will always feel really sorry.

(Writer is the former president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association and former member of BCCI’s legal and marketing committee)