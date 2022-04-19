"Time to drop him" - Twiteratti reacts as Virat Kohli bags a golden duck vs LSG

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued as he got out for a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first by KL Rahul, Anuj Rawat departed on the fifth ball of Dusmantha Chameera's first over. He followed it up with the wicket of Kohli on the next ball.

The talismanic batter, who has been short of runs in recent times, tried to fetch a wide delivery. It was a back of a length ball and Kohli thought he could guide it through the off-side.

However, the ball bounced an inch or two more which got the better of the right-handed batter.

Kohli failed to keep the ball down and gave a straightforward catch to Deepak Hooda, who was placed in the point region. This is the first time in five years the 33-year-old has got out for a first-ball duck in the IPL.

Fans were disappointed with Kohli's poor showing and trolled him on social media. Here are some reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Kohli’s cup of misery o overflowing. Barely 100 runs so far this season, golden duck today Kohli’s cup of misery o overflowing. Barely 100 runs so far this season, golden duck today

Nagaraj Mysore @nagarajms #RCBTweets @imVkohli

Time to drop Virat Kohli, he has been disappointing this IPL. Time to drop Virat Kohli, he has been disappointing this IPL. #RCBTweets @imVkohliTime to drop Virat Kohli, he has been disappointing this IPL.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Just don't have any words to describe this Kohli run of (bad) form.



Just like I didn't have any words for what he was doing between 2016-2018.



Same batter. With two huge extremes. Really doesn't make any sense. Just don't have any words to describe this Kohli run of (bad) form.Just like I didn't have any words for what he was doing between 2016-2018. Same batter. With two huge extremes. Really doesn't make any sense.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 The Kohli fan in me:



KL Rahul scored a first-ball duck vs RR; a 100 next match

Kohli scored a first-ball duck vs LSG....



Not happening, though. The Kohli fan in me: KL Rahul scored a first-ball duck vs RR; a 100 next match Kohli scored a first-ball duck vs LSG....Not happening, though.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Expression from Virat Kohli says it all - nothing going right for him. Expression from Virat Kohli says it all - nothing going right for him. https://t.co/5DHhI6gYXY

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Imagine waiting whole day to see Virat Kohli bat and then,he is gone for a duck and gives a disappointing smiles like this :) Imagine waiting whole day to see Virat Kohli bat and then,he is gone for a duck and gives a disappointing smiles like this :) https://t.co/czyfP6NXFz

Fr🅾️nt F🅾️🅾️t 🦶🏏 @frontfoot73 I really think after retirement Virat Kohli can become a very good actor. Kya mast expression deta hai haar baar #virat I really think after retirement Virat Kohli can become a very good actor. Kya mast expression deta hai haar baar #virat

Kunal Sethi  @SethiJiSays Aise din aa gaye hai ki Virat Kohli ko dream 11 mai lene se pehle bhi sochna pad raha hai! 🥲 Aise din aa gaye hai ki Virat Kohli ko dream 11 mai lene se pehle bhi sochna pad raha hai! 🥲

Nik @nikunj_948 @ESPNcricinfo Virat Kohli should get retired now from all types of cricket, it’s game over for him @ESPNcricinfo Virat Kohli should get retired now from all types of cricket, it’s game over for him

Virat Kohli has managed to score only 119 runs in seven matches so far in IPL 2022 at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of just over 120, quite below-par considering his lofty standards.

The Bangalore franchise were 7/2 at the end of the first over before Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell led a revival. They put on 37 runs before an unreal effort from Jason Holder ended Maxwell's (23 off 11) stay in the middle.

The West Indian all-rounder then chipped in with the wicket of Suyash Prabhudessai to put RCB on the back foot.

"No one will be spared, not even Virat Kohli" - Shoaib Akhtar on batter's slump in form

Kohli's poor run with the bat has attracted criticism from all quarters, including from former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. The 46-year-old reckoned Kohli could not get away with poor performances for too long in franchise cricket.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar said:

"It's a performance-based IPL franchise model. No one will be spared, not even Virat Kohli. Even he can be dropped if he does not perform."

Virat Kohli will hope to bounce back and put up a better showing in the remaining seven group matches of IPL 2022.

