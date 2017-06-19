TNPL 2017: TNCA irked as BCCI blocks participation of Suresh Raina and other outstation Indian players from TNPL

The TNCA will take up the matter with the BCCI.

Their participation is under a cloud!

What’s the story?

The BCCI is once again at loggerheads, this time within its own realm.

The Indian board has infuriated the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as it has specifically mentioned that several Indian international players cannot take part in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League.

In a strongly worded letter to the TNCA, BCCI has categorically mentioned that the outstation cricketers registered with TNCA will not be eligible to represent the different teams.

The TNCA would now take the matter up with the BCCI and it all is brewing up perfectly for another stormy showdown between the BCCI and the TNCA.

The details

The State Board has already called for an internal meeting to discuss the letter issued by the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

The TNCA argues that these players are employees of different organisations within the state and thus is not justifiable if the BCCI sees them as just players registered for the TNPL draft.

Also, they argue that the TNPL is a BCCI-sanctioned league and hence this particular approach is befuddling primarily because the board is preventing the players from taking part in its own league, especially at this time of the year when the players have no other commitments and can ply their trade in the TNPL.

In case you didn’t know...

Several Indian players including Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal among other have registered for the TNPL draft.

It should also be mentioned here that the TNCA president N Srinivasan had promulgated the rule which did not allow players from different states to take part in the private league owned by other state associations. Hence, this present BCCI regime is only acting as per precedence.

Gautam Gambhir is already in talks for the role of a mentor with the franchises and this diktat if it goes through could end the road for these players.

What's next?

The TNPL draft will take place on June 23 and both the concerned parties will look to resolve the crisis and reach a consensus before the draft date as it would help the players know about their future.

The meeting between the TNCA and the BCCI will be a closely watched affair.

Author's Take

One finds the current stance of the BCCI to be quite puzzling as the TNPL is, after all, a domestic tournament and playing in the tournament can only benefit not only young, upcoming cricketers but would provide some great match practice to the established stars before the Indian domestic season commences.

Even if the current rule prevents outstation players from taking part in domestic competitions, there is no reason why this rule should not be shunted out.