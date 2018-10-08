×
Top 3 all-rounders who should be on the 2019 World Cup Team

Ameer Maliksab Nadaf
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    08 Oct 2018, 00:47 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

After a phenomenal run in the Asia Cup, the Indian squad is now battling against West Indies in a two-Test match series. With the World Cup around, wherein the Indian team will lock horns with some of the best teams around the world, there has been a lot of confusion in choosing the right squad. Amongst these, there is a lot of disproportion in the team in terms of all-rounders.

The grandest stage in the cricket world is well known in providing a full-on entertainment and world-class sports, where every cricketer is entitled to give his best shot and put in all his efforts into the game

Here are some of the high-class deserved Cricketers who should be included in the Indian squad of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 4
Indian all-rounder Cricketer who is predominantly known for his carrom bowling

Soon after the replacement of Harbhajan Singh with Ashwin, India witnessed a lot of success. His top-notch performance grasped everyone's attention day-by-day. Having been a consistent all-rounder in tests, Ashwin is now ranked at No.5 in the ICC rankings of the test all-rounders.

But it has been high time since Ashwin played a consistent game as his paltry performance weakened the bowling attacks. This made the team seek new talents who could fill up the gap that had occurred in the team. Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal were brought in to fill up the gap, who in spite of lacking experience did really well with the ball.

Ashwin, however, rediscovering his form hit back with an excellent bowling figure against England, which in fact had ripped the English batting lineup.

1 / 3 NEXT
