Top 3 highest successful chases by visiting teams at Chepauk in the IPL ft. LSG

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), teams have struggled to breach fortress Chepauk.

With a clear-cut strategy and consistent performances, Chennai Super Kings have managed to win 48 of 68 games at their home ground. Certainly, with over 70% success rate, CSK hold more than just a dominating edge.

However, there have been a few occasions when the visiting teams have outclassed CSK to prevail at Chepauk.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders - 191

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successfully mounted a chase of 191 in the IPL 2012 final. Batting first, CSK got off to a good start with Michael Hussey (54) and Murali Vijay (42).

Thereafter, Suresh Raina continued the team's momentum by slamming 73 off 38 balls, with three fours and five sixes to help CSK post a strong score of 190.

In response, KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (2) was dismissed early. However, Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69) put back the pressure on the CSK bowling unit with their counter-attacking approach.

However, they were in a spot of bother after losing wickets in quick succession. At this point, Shakib Al Hasan and Manoj Tiwary held their nerves to clinch a thriller with two balls to spare.

#2 Punjab Kings - 201

In the 2023 season, Punjab Kings faced Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Ruturaj Gaikwad (27) and Devon Conway added an 86-run stand in less than nine overs. Then, Conway remained unbeaten on 92* off 52 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 28 to pave the way for CSK to compile a total of 200.

The Punjab-based franchise were off to an impressive start with Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Prabhsimran Singh (42). Then, Liam Livingstone was impressive with a stroke-filled 40 off 24 to keep the team in contention for chasing down the score.

Then, Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) were useful, as Sikandar Raza (13*) sealed the game on the last ball. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps for CSK.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants chased down 211 against CSK

On April 23, Lucknow Super Giants visited Chennai for a reverse fixture against CSK. Both teams met in Ekana Stadium in their last outing, which witnessed LSG securing an eight-wicket victory.

Batting first, Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell's wickets hurt CSK's chances of getting a good start. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) and Shivam Dube (66) were sensational to drive CSK to 210.

In response, half-centurions in the previous game, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock couldn't trouble the scores much. Nevertheless, Marcus Stoinis made good use of the promotion to No.3 to assess the conditions well and put the team in good stead with his powerful performance.

Nicholas Pooran (34) and Deepak Hooda (17*) supported well, as Stoinis top-scored for LSG by smoking 124* off 63 balls to chase down 211 with three balls to spare. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets for the home team.

