Top 3 highest team totals by CSK in IPL history 

One of the most successful and followed Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need no introduction. The franchise, which is synonymous with their leader MS Dhoni, has won the title four times, let alone appearing in the finals on nine different occasions.

Since the IPL's inception in 2008, CSK have had several world-renowned champions in their ranks, especially in the batting department. The intact batters, including Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Faf Du Plessis and Murali Vijay among many others, pushed the team to its best in their era.

In their latest game, however, the Chennai-based team once again showed their prowess with the bat when they mustered a total of 226/6 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane all shone with the bat as CSK reached to their third-highest ever team total in IPL history.

On that note, let's take a look at all of CSK's top three team totals in the IPL.

#3 226/6 vs RCB in Bengaluru, IPL 2023

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube in action [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, CSK posted their third-highest IPL total ever when they piled up 226 runs against RCB in Match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2023.

After being put to bat first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai didn't have an ideal start, losing in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over. However, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane then set the platform with a 74-run partnership.

However, Rahane's dismissal in the 10th over brought Shivam Dube to the crease, who went berserk from the word go. The tall left-hander sent out five lusty maximums, using his long-levers to the hilt.

While Dube's stay was cut short by Parnell, Conway continued his onslaught and scored 83 runs off just 45 balls. The Kiwi opener clobbered six boundaries and as many sixes to entertain the crowd.

The team scored 56 runs in the last four overs and finished the innings with 226 on the board.

The RCB unit did their best to come close to the target but fell short by only eight runs. Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis scored 76 and 62 respectively, but it wasn't enough for the hosts.

#2 240/5 vs PBKS, IPL 2008

bwin @bwin



Mike Hussey scored 116* off 54 balls against Kings XI Punjab as #OnThisDay in 2008, Chennai Super Kings played their first ever game in the #IndianPremierLeague Mike Hussey scored 116* off 54 balls against Kings XI Punjab as #CSK posted 240/5 - a total that has only been bettered four times in 12 years of the #IPL #OnThisDay in 2008, Chennai Super Kings played their first ever game in the #IndianPremierLeague.Mike Hussey scored 116* off 54 balls against Kings XI Punjab as #CSK posted 240/5 - a total that has only been bettered four times in 12 years of the #IPL. https://t.co/SJbE2P7BoQ

Now, it’s time to travel back to the inaugural edition of the IPL. This could be considered one of CSK’s most memorable matches in the marquee league.

Playing their first-ever IPL game, the franchise rocked Punjab Kings (the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) with a gigantic score of 240/5.

The Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Matthew Hayden and Parthiv Patel opened the batting for CSK. After losing an early wicket, Michael Hussey walked out to bat at No 3. From there on, it was just the Hussey show.

Everyone else paled in comparison to Hussey on the day as he scored an unbeaten 116 off just 54 balls. Suresh Raina, who batted at No.5 also scored a vital cameo (32 off 13). Subramaniam Badrinath surprised everyone with a quick-fire innings of 31 from14 balls. As a result, CSK posted a huge total of 240/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Punjab wasn’t ready to go down without a fight. In response to CSK’s total, KXIP scored 207/4 in their 20 overs thanks to contributions from James Hopes (71 off 33) and Kumar Sangakkara (54 off 33).

#1 246/5 vs RR, IPL 2010

Murali Vijay raising his bat after a wondrous century vs RR [IPLT20]

In one of the most exciting IPL games, CSK recorded their best ever team total against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the third edition of the cash-rich league.

Toying with RR bowlers, CSK batters went on to pile up a mountainous total of 246/5 in 20 overs, scoring runs at an immaculate rate of 12.3 per over.

Courtesy of a sensational knock of 127 off 56 by Murali Vijay, CSK plundered 155 in the last ten overs, with 76 in the last five to end on a gigantic score. Vijay slammed the bowlers to all parts of the ground on his way to a brilliant century. Matthew Hayden also contributed with a quick 34, but it was Albie Morkel who finished off the innings in style with his knock of 62 from 34 balls.

Just when CSK fans thought that this would be an easy win for their team, they were proved wrong when Rajasthan Royals made CSK work really hard for the win.

romannnn @bayernrentboiy

The real OGs know that Vijay scored the best ever 100 by an indian in the IPL 127 off 56 was different gravy Fans talking about Murali Vijay because he's scored a 100 The real OGs know that Vijay scored the best ever 100 by an indian in the IPL 127 off 56 was different gravy https://t.co/BtNcszECfZ

Naman Ojha scored an unbeaten 94 runs from 55 balls. But it was Shane Watson who stole the show with his knock of 60 runs from 25 balls. His knock also helped RR come within striking distance of CSK’s target.

Despite all their efforts, Rajasthan fell short of the target by just 23 runs. Vijay was named the Player of the Match for his wonderful innings with the bat.

Undoubtedly, this match will forever be remembered as one of Chennai Super Kings’ best matches in the IPL history.

